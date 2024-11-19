HELLENiQ ENERGY's Q324 results were held back by a weak refining environment, as previously guided by the company, but showed an impressive operational performance. The company noted that the Q424 refining margin is likely to be $2/bbl to $3/bbl above the average for Q3. Q3 refining sales volumes of 4.163m tonnes were up 8% y-o-y, adjusted EBITDA of €183m was down 54% y o y and adjusted net income of €49m was down 77% y-o-y. HELLENiQ's Q324 benchmark refining margin declined to $3.6/bbl, from $5.5/bbl in Q224, as anticipated by the company at the Q2 results, and at its lowest level since 2021. HELLENiQ announced a €0.2 per share dividend to be paid in January 2025, implying an interim yield of c 3.0%. Management was more confident on the Q424 outlook, expecting a better market and potentially some progress on its DEPA and ELPEDISON business associations that might continue the streamlining of the group.

