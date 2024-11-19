Italian heterojunction module manufacturer 3Sun says it started production at its factory in Catania, Italy, in September. From pv magazine Italy Italian solar module manufacturer 3Sun, a subsidiary of energy company Enel, has received TÜV Rheinland certification for its heterojunction panels, enabling it to begin sales. Enel CEO Flavio Cattaneo announced the certification during a meeting with investors while presenting the company's 2025-27 plan. "There is no delay on our part," he said, adding that the Transition 5. 0 program could increase the competitiveness of the 3Sun project in Sicily. ...

