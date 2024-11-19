Cannabinol modulates distinct endocannabinoid system elements and exerts anti-inflammatory effects

Supports therapeutic potential of cannabinol for inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and pruritus

Anti-inflammatory effects of cannabinol show potential for therapeutic and cosmetic application

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, announced that a peer-reviewed scientific study entitled "Cannabinol modulates the endocannabinoid system and shows TRPV1-mediated anti-inflammatory properties in human keratinocytes" has been published in the international journal Biofactors. This Company-sponsored study demonstrates the biological activity of cannabinol ("CBN") and its potential anti-inflammatory effects in skin diseases.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Mauro Maccarrone at Università degli Studi dell'Aquila, investigated how CBN modulates the major elements of the endocannabinoid system ("ECS") and activated receptors known to be involved in the inflammatory pathways of the skin. CBN was found to:

prevent keratinocyte inflammation via vanilloid receptor 1 ("TRPV1");

express mitogen-activated protein kinases in inflamed keratinocytes;

modulate the enzymes that regulate both AEA and 2-AG (endocannabinoids);

increase expression of cannabinoid receptor 1 ("CB1") at the gene level; and

reduce the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines: interleukin (IL)-8, IL-12, IL-31 while increasing the release of the anti-inflammatory cytokine, IL-10.

The anti-inflammatory activity demonstrated in this study suggests the potential of cannabinol to regulate epidermal functions and provide a protective role in the skin.

"This peer-reviewed study provides scientific evidence of the distinct anti-inflammatory biological activity of cannabinol," said Dr. Mauro Maccarrone, one of InMed's scientific advisors. "Results from this study further support cannabinol's therapeutic and cosmetic application in inflammatory skin conditions."

"Our drug development programs have been focused on the role of inflammation in various diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, age-related macular degeneration and epidermolysis bullosa and how rare cannabinoids and their analogs may be able to modulate the inflammation process," commented InMed's Senior VP, Preclinical Research and Development, Dr. Eric Hsu. "This important research into endocannabinoid system modulation not only helps in the advancement and selection of InMed's potential drug candidates but also deepens our understanding of the ECS targets involved in specific disease areas. The endocannabinoid system is involved in almost every aspect of the body's functioning, holding significant potential for therapeutic intervention."

The journal article can be accessed here: https://iubmb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/biof.2122 .

Dr. Mauro Maccarrone is a leader in cannabinoid research and is the recipient of the 2025 Career Achievement Award by the International Cannabinoid Research Society and is a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

