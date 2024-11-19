Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, is pleased to announce that it has deployed a new version of the Business Hub that includes full versions of the Networking and Advertising modules of the platform following the beta launch of the new modules on October 9, 2024.

Tenet not only made modifications and additions to the Networking and Advertising modules based on feedback and comments garnered during the beta phase, but also reinforced certain security aspects and made several enhancements to the platform's Financing module. Registered members of the Business Hub can now receive better suited pre-qualified credit offers from the platform's commercial credit partners, use their Cubeler Points to run advertising campaigns to promote their products and services, and communicate with one another through public posts and private messages among others.

Below is a summary of some of the new features and enhancements available to registered members following the deployment of the new version of the platform:

Networking

Select message boards by industry and region

Post and reply to public messages

Search message boards by topic or user

Send and receive private messages

Create private network

Advertising

Select number of impressions of advertising campaigns

Target advertising campaigns based on region and industry

Define start and end dates of advertising campaigns

Track various advertising campaign statistics and analytics

Financing

See credit offers for multiple associated companies in a single location

Simplification of credit offers into 5 main credit products

Ability to proactively request specific credit products from opt-in commercial credit partners

Revamped user-friendly interface for commercial credit partners

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

