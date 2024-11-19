Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024

WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:04 Uhr
0,151 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.11.2024 13:46 Uhr
81 Leser
First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

Finanznachrichten News
New shares in Mapspeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 21 November 2024. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a directed issue of new shares. 



Name:              MapsPeople    
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061549052   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 99,069,243 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,618,023 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  100,687,266 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1.43     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          2224523      
---------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
