First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in Mapspeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 November 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue of new shares. Name: MapsPeople --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061549052 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 99,069,243 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,618,023 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 100,687,266 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.43 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 2224523 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton