Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029
Berlin
19.11.24
14:45 Uhr
36,000 Euro
-1,800
-4,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
19.11.2024 13:50 Uhr
Protagonist Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Announce an Oral Peptide IL-17 Antagonist Development Candidate

Finanznachrichten News

Webcast and conference call to be held be on Thursday, November 21st at 4:30 pm ET, dial in information below

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to announce its oral peptide IL-17 antagonist development candidate and to share in vitro and pre-clinical proof-of-concept study results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
The dial-in numbers for Protagonist's investor update on Thursday, November 21st at 4:30 pm ET are:

US-based Investors: 1-877-407-0752
International Investors: 1-201-389-0912
Conference Call ID: 13750274

The webcast link for the event can be found here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1698744&tp_key=f6482f31c0

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage following the event.

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113, formerly PN-235), is the first targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor,which underpins the inflammatory response in moderate-to-severe plaque PsO and other IL-23-mediated diseases. Icotrokinra binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells. Icotrokinra is licensed to Johnson & Johnson and is currently in Phase 3 development for psoriasis and is nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17, hepcidin mimetic, and anti-obesity programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Virginia Amann, Founder/CEO
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
