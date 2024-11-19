Protagonist Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Announce an Oral Peptide IL-17 Antagonist Development Candidate

Webcast and conference call to be held be on Thursday, November 21st at 4:30 pm ET, dial in information below

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast to announce its oral peptide IL-17 antagonist development candidate and to share in vitro and pre-clinical proof-of-concept study results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The dial-in numbers for Protagonist's investor update on Thursday, November 21st at 4:30 pm ET are:

US-based Investors: 1-877-407-0752

International Investors: 1-201-389-0912

Conference Call ID: 13750274

The webcast link for the event can be found here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1698744&tp_key=f6482f31c0

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage following the event.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113, formerly PN-235), is the first targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor,which underpins the inflammatory response in moderate-to-severe plaque PsO and other IL-23-mediated diseases. Icotrokinra binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells. Icotrokinra is licensed to Johnson & Johnson and is currently in Phase 3 development for psoriasis and is nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17, hepcidin mimetic, and anti-obesity programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

+1 212 915 2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Virginia Amann, Founder/CEO

ENTENTE Network of Companies

virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com