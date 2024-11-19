Affluence Corporation Announces New Board Members

Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) is providing an update on Affluence Corporation and the composition of its Board of Directors.

On October 14, 2024, James E. Honan, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of the Company, and Dale Haase, a member of the board of directors of the Company, resigned as members of the board of directors of the Company. Neither Mr. Honan nor Mr. Haase noted any disagreements with the Company or its Board. Mr. Honan will remain as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

In addition, on October 14, 2024, Michael Balkin and William Gonyer were appointed as members of the Board of Directors of the Company. "We are delighted and very fortunate to have Mr. Balkin and Mr. Gonyers as independent Board members. Their knowledge and experience are tremendous assets in growing the company. " said James E. Honan, Jr., Chief Executive Officer.

William Gonyer is an independent contractor performing accounting, investment evaluation, and due diligence services. He was certified as a public accountant (CPA). He has worked in the field of accounting for over thirty (30) years. He has held positions at Will Stephenson Advisory (seven years, 2017 to present), Gold Coast Associates (six years, 2010 to 2016), Broad Street Banking Associates (two years, 2008 to 2010), Natixis Capital Markets (ten years, 1998 to 2008), Swiss Bank Corporation (six years, 1991 to 1997), and Price Waterhouse Coopers (five years, 1986 to 1991).

Mr. Balkin has over 35 years of capital market experience working with both public and private companies and is currently CEO of MPB Enterprises. MPB Enterprises is a senior strategic advisor to multiple public and private companies as well as the Wasson Enterprise family office. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Performance Health Systems, LLC and was a member of the board of managers of Innventure, "INV", an Intellectual Property-based development company co-founded by Greg Wasson. He is also on the Board of Directors of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation "HRZN" and recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of a public company called Foresight Acquisition Corporation, where he led the merger with a $2.2 billion-dollar private health care company.

Prior to Foresight, Mr. Balkin was a partner and formerly the co-Manager of the William Blair Small Institutional portfolio and the William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund, which he and his partners started in 1999.

The current composition of the board of directors of the Company is Rohan Chanmugam, Michael Balkin and William Gonyer. No equity or ownership of the company was sold, issued or assigned as a result of the Board appointments.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

