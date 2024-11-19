Affluence Corporation Subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL and Mingothings SLU Sign MoU to Drive Innovation in Smart City and IoT Solutions

Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) is pleased to announce that following last week's Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona its subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL, a leader in Smart City and IoT technology platforms, and Mingothings SLU, an expert in IoT integration and real-time data solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership. This collaboration will leverage each company's strengths to further advance IoT, smart city infrastructure, and technology-driven solutions for clients across the public and private sectors.

The MoU sets forth a framework for cooperation in critical areas, including business development, pre-sales, and marketing. Together, Mingothings and OMT aim to enhance operational efficiency, security, and sustainability for cities and industries by combining the power of OMT's proprietary OneMind platform with Mingothings' expertise in integrated IoT services. This partnership will drive innovation across Smart Cities, Security Command and Control, and Industrial IoT applications, accelerating technology adoption and deployment.

"We are excited to work alongside Mingothings, an industry peer who's proven IoT integration capabilities make them a highly valuable partner," said Thierry Scozzesi, Chief Commercial Officer of OneMind Technologies. "Our collaboration brings together two established leaders in the IoT space, uniquely positioning us to address complex urban and industrial challenges with impactful, data-driven solutions."

"Mingothings has consistently pushed the boundaries of IoT technology, and this partnership with OneMind underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, integrated solutions," said Francesc Domingo, CEO of Mingothings. "Together, we will expand the frontiers of what is possible in IoT and smart city innovation, bringing new levels of efficiency, safety, and sustainability to our clients."

Through this MoU, both companies will engage in joint initiatives, including collaborative market development, co-branded marketing efforts, and shared customer engagement resources. The partnership also emphasizes a comprehensive customer support framework to deliver customized solutions and ensure successful project execution.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMind platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, Mingothings provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

