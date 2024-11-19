Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (OTC Pink: QIMCF) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company"), QIMC is pleased to announce the launch of its winter monitoring activities for measurement of natural hydrogen gas flow rates in strategically identified hot zones in the St-Bruno-de-Guigues area (Témiscamingue). This significant milestone builds on our high-grade soil sampling results and recent geophysical analysis, enabling us to identify potential primary conduits and fault lines. These locations will guide the strategic installation of probes to monitor zones with high commercial hydrogen flow rates.

Building on the successful results of our summer soil sampling program and recent geophysics, QIMC is beginning its program for real-time gas flow monitoring at key areas where significant hydrogen hotspots were identified. Using a non-invasive methodology, shallow drilling holes, each approximately 5 meters deep, have been created to accommodate advanced monitoring probes. These probes, equipped with real-time monitoring and data-logging capabilities, will provide continuous, flow measurements in the dynamic hydrogen gas system.

Complementing this effort is the integration of geophysical data, which is instrumental in locating primary hydrogen faults and conduits in the region. As we enhance our understanding of these subsurface systems, QIMC will strategically deploy additional hydrogen flow measuring probes at other key locations identified by the geophysical analysis and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) topographic data.

The real-time data, generated by this initiative, offers significative insights into flow variability over time, empowering QIMC to better understand and predict hydrogen dynamics in the subsurface. This milestone reinforces our commitment to sustainable energy exploration while maintaining rigorous environmental stewardship.

"We are thrilled to advance our hydrogen program with this cutting-edge proprietary monitoring technology and methodology," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC. "This initiative reflects our dedication to harnessing innovative techniques to monitor and measure the flow of hydrogen while ensuring minimal environmental impact."

As a leader in the exploration of natural renewable hydrogen, QIMC is at the forefront of initiatives that align with Quebec's ambitious clean energy transition goals. We are excited to build on the momentum of our ongoing efforts and look forward to sharing updates on the winter gas flow measurement and monitoring results. The insights gained from this innovative program will be instrumental in QIMC's strategic drive to position natural renewable hydrogen as a cornerstone of Quebec's sustainable energy future. For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

