Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance

- Shareholders Equity Deficiency has been Cured -

- Akari will Continue to be Listed and Traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market -



BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) announces receipt of written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the Company that its deficiency under Listing Rule 5550(b) has been cured. The Company is now in full compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

Based on the foregoing, the previously scheduled Nasdaq hearing before the Hearings Panel on November 21, has been cancelled. The Company will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

"This is an important administrative hurdle for the company," said Samir Patel, MD, Akari's Interim President & CEO. "Ensuring that the Company maintains compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements is of the utmost importance to our shareholders and we take this very seriously. We are very satisfied to put this matter behind us and move forward focusing on execution of our business strategy."

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune, oncology and inflammatory diseases. Akari has two lead assets, investigational nomacopan and an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform. Nomacopan is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. The Company is conducting pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA). The Company's ADC platform includes novel toxins and linkers coupled with important cancer antibody targets. For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For more information

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com