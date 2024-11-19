HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - KEY HIGHLIGHTS- Revenue up by 22.1% to HK$399.0 million- Gross profit increased by 20.3% to HK$205.9 million- Consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders grew by 53.4% to HK$95.9 million- Interim dividend of HK5.50 cents per share, up by 59.4% year-on-year- Flagship proprietary brands Ho Chai Kung and Po Chai Pills achieved robust growth through effective integrated sales and marketing strategies- Concentrated Chinese medicine granules ('CCMG') business displayed solid growth momentum, contributing to operational performanceJBM (Healthcare) Limited ("JBM Healthcare" or the "Company" Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, today announced the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2024 ("FY2025 Interim" or the "Reporting Period").During the Reporting Period, the Group's branded healthcare business delivered exceptional performance. Revenue reached HK$399.0 million, representing a notable period-on-period growth of 22.1%. The Group's gross profit for the same period reached HK$205.9 million, representing an increase of 20.3%. In the first half of fiscal year 2025, the consolidated profit attributable to equity shareholders grew by 53.4% to HK$95.9 million.The Group's robust performance was propelled by the outstanding sales from flagship brands, with Ho Chai Kung leading in branded medicines and Po Chai Pills excelling in proprietary Chinese medicines. Additionally, the CCMG business of the Group sustained solid growth momentum. These results reflect the successful execution of integrated sales and marketing strategies across both offline and online channels, effectively capitalising on expanding demand for consumer healthcare products in Hong Kong, Macau, and Greater Bay Area.The Board has declared the payment of an interim dividend of HK5.50 cents per share, up by 59.4% year-on-year.Notable Growth Across SegmentsIn the branded medicines business, sales revenue grew by 23.9%, which was led by sustained momentum in Ho Chai Kung product sales. As a leading household name in over-the-counter pain relief and fever medications, Ho Chai Kung strengthened its market presence through targeted brand marketing and sales initiatives. The brand enhanced its appeal to young consumers by ramping up its social media efforts, particularly on platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin, aligning with digital trends and expanding its reach among Mainland Chinese youth.In the proprietary Chinese medicines segment, sales rose 17.9%, driven by the strong performance of Po Chai Pills and the sustained growth of the CCMG business. As part of its ongoing strategy to boost brand awareness, Po Chai Pills strategically aired its TV commercial featuring renowned singer Ivana Wong as a brand ambassador during peak sales periods to enhance consumer recall. Additionally, Po Chai Pills gained further visibility by title-sponsoring the popular TVB program "Midlife Sing & Shine! 3", reaching a broad television audience.In the health and wellness products segment, sales revenue increased by 38.9%, driven by the steady growth of Oncotype DX Breast Cancer Recurrence Score Test ('Oncotype DX'), along with expanded product offerings and enhanced marketing efforts targeting the mass wellness market. Oncotype DX has gained increasing recognition among healthcare professionals in Hong Kong and Macau, particularly in the public sector. To further support growth, the Group launched a patient care program with the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, enabling public hospital patients to receive reimbursement for the test if it indicates the need for additional chemotherapy.Cross-Border E-Commerce and TCM Sector ExpansionThe Group has made positive strides in expanding its online presence, particularly on cross-border e-commerce platforms, while strategically positioning itself to capitalise on the growing traditional Chinese medicine ("TCM") sector in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Flagship stores for Ho Chai Kung, Po Chai Pills, CCMG, and Jacobson Medical have been launched on the Tmall Global, strengthening brand presence and extending reach in Mainland China. These initiatives have significantly enhanced brand visibility and image among Mainland Chinese consumers.Mr. Patrick Wong, Chief Executive Officer of JBM Healthcare, commented, "Despite a challenging retail environment during the Reporting Period, the Group delivered strong performance driven by our robust portfolio, effective brand management, and enhanced commercial execution, with particular success in our flagship proprietary brands.""Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in the Group's strategic positioning for sustained growth. Key market dynamics, including sedentary lifestyles, increasing health consciousness driven by improving living standards, and aging populations, are collectively fueling growth momentum in consumer healthcare demand. We are committed to operational excellence and growth strategies that focus on enriching our product portfolio, strengthening commercial capabilities, and broadening our sales platforms and geographic reach."About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (Stock Code: 2161)JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other select countries. The Group is a distinctive player in the sector with marketing expertise and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers' healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Contractubex, Mederma for Kids, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil. JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hkSource: JBM (Healthcare) LimitedCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.