Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 1,533 hotels, or 175,199 hotel rooms, in operation as of September 30, 2024.

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 46.7% year-over-year to RMB1,899 million (US$271 million), compared with RMB1,294 million for the same period of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 45.3% year-over-year to RMB381 million (US$54 million), compared with RMB262 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 1 for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 41.2% year-over-year to RMB384 million (US$55 million), compared with RMB272 million for the same period of 2023.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2 for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 42.9% year-over-year to RMB529 million (US$75 million), compared with RMB370 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3 for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 40.0% year-over-year to RMB532 million (US$76 million), compared with RMB380 million for the same period of 2023.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ("Atour" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter of 2024 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, there were 1,533 hotels with a total of 175,199 hotel rooms in operation across Atour's hotel network, representing rapid increases of 37.9% and 36.1% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, there were 732 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 ("ADR") was RMB456 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB495 for the same period of 2023 and RMB441 for the second quarter of 2024.

The occupancy rate4 was 80.3% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 82.4% for the same period of 2023 and 78.4% for the second quarter of 2024.

The revenue per available room4 ("RevPAR") was RMB380 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB424 for the same period of 2023 and RMB359 for the second quarter of 2024.

The GMV5 generated from our retail business was RMB566 million for the third quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 107.7% year-over-year.

"We delivered another strong performance for the third quarter of 2024, driven by synergistic growth across our hotel and retail businesses," said Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour. "We accelerated the expansion of our hotel network, with 140 new hotel openings during the quarter, once again setting a quarterly record. As of the end of the third quarter, we had a total of 1,533 hotels in operation, representing a 37.9% year-over-year increase. In October, we officially unveiled our new upscale brand, SAVHE Hotel, strengthening our presence in the upscale market with a long-term approach to growth and branding. Our RevPAR remained at a healthy level this quarter despite evolving market environments and last year's high comparison base, reaching RMB380. Additionally, our retail business sustained its robust growth momentum, with GMV increasing by 107.7% year-over-year to RMB566 million this quarter, as driven by Atour Planet's effective and systematic deep sleep idea.

Looking ahead, we will remain committed to executing our core 'Chinese Experience' strategy, consistently innovating and elevating our hotel offerings, strengthening our service capabilities to deliver a superior customer experience, and driving high-quality growth in our retail business. We are confident these efforts will holistically amplify our brand influence, reinforcing Atour's distinctive competitive edges," concluded Mr. Wang.

Third Quarter of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (RMB in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Revenues: Manachised hotels 781,112 1,179,211 Leased hotels 238,190 189,531 Retail 235,124 479,704 Others 39,678 50,136 Net revenues 1,294,104 1,898,582



Net revenues. Our net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 46.7% to RMB1,899 million (US$271 million) from RMB1,294 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by the growth in manachised hotel and retail businesses.

Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 51.0% to RMB1,179 million (US$168 million) from RMB781 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion and the rapid growth of our supply chain business. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,080 as of September 30, 2023 to 1,504 as of September 30, 2024. RevPAR of our manachised hotels was RMB376 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB418 for the same period of 2023.

Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 20.4% to RMB190 million (US$27 million) from RMB238 million for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization, as well as the decrease in RevPAR. RevPAR of our leased hotels was RMB527 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB571 for the same period of 2023.

Retail. Revenues from retail for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 104.0% to RMB480 million (US$68 million) from RMB235 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was driven by widespread recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.

Others. Revenues from others for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 26.4% to RMB50 million (US$7 million) from RMB40 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was driven by our fast-growing membership business.

Q3 2023 Q3 2024 (RMB in thousands) Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (616,537) (876,197) Retail costs (112,209) (227,027) Other operating costs (18,473) (7,814) Selling and marketing expenses (112,273) (218,433) General and administrative expenses (79,382) (81,977) Technology and development expenses (20,367) (30,240) Total operating costs and expenses (959,241) (1,441,688)

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,442 million (US$205 million), including RMB3 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB959 million, including RMB10 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2023.

Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB876 million (US$125 million), compared with RMB617 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 64.0% of manachised and leased hotels' revenues for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 60.5% for the same period of 2023. This increase was due to a decrease in RevPAR attributable to the high base effect in the same period of 2023, as well as an increased share of revenues generated by the lower-margin supply chain business.

Retail costs for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB227 million (US$32 million), compared with RMB112 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 47.3% of retail revenues for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 47.7% for the same period of 2023.

Other operating costs for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB18 million for the same period of 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB218 million (US$31 million), compared with RMB112 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in brand recognition and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 11.5% of net revenues for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 8.7% for the same period of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB82 million (US$12 million), including RMB3 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB79 million, including RMB9 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2023. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses, this increase was primarily due to an increase in labor costs. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 4.2% of net revenues for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 5.4% for the same period of 2023.

Technology and development expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB30 million (US$4 million), compared with RMB20 million for the same period of 2023. This increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network and retail business and improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 1.6% of net revenues for both the third quarters of 2024 and the same period of 2023.

Other operating income, net for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB35 million (US$5 million) income, compared with RMB6 million income for the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in government subsidies.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB492 million (US$70 million), compared with RMB341 million for the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB143 million (US$20 million), compared with RMB94 million for the same period of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB381 million (US$54 million), representing an increase of 45.3% year-over-year compared with RMB262 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB384 million (US$55 million), representing an increase of 41.2% year-over-year compared with RMB272 million for the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the third quarter of 2024, basic income per share was RMB0.93 (US$0.13), and diluted income per share was RMB0.92 (US$0.13). Basic income per ADS for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB2.79 (US$0.39), and diluted income per ADS was RMB2.76 (US$0.39).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB529 million (US$75 million), representing an increase of 42.9% compared with RMB370 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB532 million (US$76 million), representing an increase of 40.0% compared with RMB380 million for the same period of 2023.

Cash flows. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB433 million (US$62 million). Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB572 million (US$81 million). Financing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB421 million (US$60 million).

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB2.7 billion (US$391 million).

Debt financing. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB92 million (US$13 million), and the unutilized credit facility available to the Company was RMB460 million.

Outlook

For the full year of 2024, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 48% to 52% compared with full-year 2023.

This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company's preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.

_______________________________

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.

4 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.

"ADR" refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;

"Occupancy rate" refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;

"RevPAR" refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.

5 "GMV" refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed and paid for by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, where the ordered products have been dispatched, regardless of whether they are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company's cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company's performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis, excluding share-based compensation expenses, which are not expected to result in cash payment. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China's hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com .

-Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow-

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD1 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,840,807 2,741,003 390,590 Short-term investments 751,794 1,569,850 223,702 Accounts receivable 162,101 157,511 22,445 Prepayments and other current assets 251,900 323,258 46,064 Amounts due from related parties 115,900 139,502 19,879 Inventories 119,078 139,246 19,842 Total current assets 4,241,580 5,070,370 722,522 Non-current assets Restricted cash 946 1,106 158 Contract costs 98,220 117,459 16,738 Property and equipment, net 266,120 221,971 31,631 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,712,580 1,480,677 210,995 Intangible assets, net 4,247 4,778 681 Goodwill 17,446 17,446 2,486 Other assets 100,939 90,960 12,962 Deferred tax assets 144,947 204,559 29,149 Total non-current assets 2,345,445 2,138,956 304,800 Total assets 6,587,025 7,209,326 1,027,322 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, current 295,721 296,203 42,209 Accounts payable 594,545 564,123 80,387 Deferred revenue, current 406,066 414,374 59,048 Salary and welfare payable 189,823 207,018 29,500 Accrued expenses and other payables 684,391 783,615 111,665 Income taxes payable 136,201 211,632 30,157 Short-term borrowings 70,000 90,000 12,825 Amounts due to related parties 1,104 1,871 267 Total current liabilities 2,377,851 2,568,836 366,058 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,583,178 1,346,097 191,817 Deferred revenue, non-current 369,455 460,340 65,598 Long-term borrowings, non-current portion 2,000 2,000 285 Other non-current liabilities 194,452 241,547 34,420 Total non-current liabilities 2,149,085 2,049,984 292,120 Total liabilities 4,526,936 4,618,820 658,178

_____________________________

1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the third quarter of 2024 and as of September 30, 2024 are solely for readers' convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB7.0176, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2024.

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of As of December 31, September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD1 Shareholders' equity Class A ordinary shares 244 245 35 Class B ordinary shares 56 56 8 Additional paid in capital 1,555,773 1,601,026 228,144 Retained earnings 507,226 1,016,377 144,833 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 4,769 (16,345) (2,329) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 2,068,068 2,601,359 370,691 Non-controlling interests (7,979) (10,853) (1,547) Total shareholders' equity 2,060,089 2,590,506 369,144 Commitments and contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,587,025 7,209,326 1,027,322

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Revenues: Manachised hotels 781,112 1,179,211 168,036 1,854,393 3,042,301 433,524 Leased hotels 238,190 189,531 27,008 645,024 537,913 76,652 Retail 235,124 479,704 68,357 559,705 1,433,029 204,205 Others 39,678 50,136 7,144 101,627 150,679 21,472 Net revenues 1,294,104 1,898,582 270,545 3,160,749 5,163,922 735,853 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (616,537) (876,197) (124,857) (1,507,682) (2,314,119) (329,759) Retail costs (112,209) (227,027) (32,351) (281,286) (698,133) (99,483) Other operating costs (18,473) (7,814) (1,113) (41,871) (27,558) (3,927) Selling and marketing expenses (112,273) (218,433) (31,126) (262,682) (617,751) (88,029) General and administrative expenses (79,382) (81,977) (11,682) (346,036) (250,120) (35,642) Technology and development expenses (20,367) (30,240) (4,309) (54,988) (87,373) (12,451) Total operating costs and expenses (959,241) (1,441,688) (205,438) (2,494,545) (3,995,054) (569,291) Other operating income, net 6,475 35,464 5,054 43,653 39,530 5,633 Income from operations 341,338 492,358 70,161 709,857 1,208,398 172,195 Interest income 8,456 12,995 1,852 20,812 38,910 5,545 Gain from short-term investments 8,875 13,807 1,967 23,197 34,344 4,894 Interest expense (723) (856) (122) (4,326) (2,383) (340) Other income (expenses), net (1,471) 5,678 809 (4,442) 5,127 731 Income before income tax 356,475 523,982 74,667 745,098 1,284,396 183,025 Income tax expense (94,408) (143,272) (20,416) (225,804) (342,072) (48,745) Net income 262,067 380,710 54,251 519,294 942,324 134,280 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,049 (3,679) (524) 2,211 (2,875) (410) Net income attributable to the Company 261,018 384,389 54,775 517,083 945,199 134,690 Net income 262,067 380,710 54,251 519,294 942,324 134,280 Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 3,014 (34,245) (4,880) 26,006 (21,114) (3,009) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes 3,014 (34,245) (4,880) 26,006 (21,114) (3,009) Total comprehensive income 265,081 346,465 49,371 545,300 921,210 131,271 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,049 (3,679) (524) 2,211 (2,875) (410) Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 264,032 350,144 49,895 543,089 924,085 131,681 Net income per ordinary share -Basic 0.63 0.93 0.13 1.28 2.29 0.33 -Diluted 0.63 0.92 0.13 1.25 2.27 0.32 Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share -Basic 412,683,043 413,928,908 413,928,908 403,206,606 413,340,195 413,340,195 -Diluted 416,140,935 416,980,577 416,980,577 414,425,523 416,529,151 416,529,151

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Cash flows from operating activities: Net cash generated from operating activities 543,072 432,923 61,690 1,424,637 1,152,800 164,273 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for purchases of property and equipment (4,487) (23,128) (3,296) (31,897) (55,879) (7,963) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 670 - - 670 - - Payment for purchases of intangible assets - (1,147) (163) - (1,429) (204) Payment for purchases of short-term investments (2,494,000) (6,342,920) (903,858) (5,826,210) (13,584,920) (1,935,836) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 1,719,014 5,795,448 825,845 5,213,708 12,801,208 1,824,158 Net cash used in investing activities (778,803) (571,747) (81,472) (643,729) (841,020) (119,845) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - - - 40,000 20,000 2,850 Repayment of borrowings (848) - - (141,958) - - Proceeds from stock option exercises 53,159 14,944 2,130 53,159 14,944 2,130 Payment for dividends (150,579) (436,048) (62,136) (150,579) (436,048) (62,136) Net cash used in financing activities (98,268) (421,104) (60,006) (199,378) (401,104) (57,156) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,014 (21,948) (3,128) 26,684 (10,320) (1,471) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (330,985) (581,876) (82,916) 608,214 (99,644) (14,199) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 2,529,306 3,323,985 473,664 1,590,107 2,841,753 404,947 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 2,198,321 2,742,109 390,748 2,198,321 2,742,109 390,748

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Net income (GAAP) 262,067 380,710 54,251 519,294 942,324 134,280 Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2 9,924 3,282 468 161,502 30,309 4,319 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 271,991 383,992 54,719 680,796 972,633 138,599 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1 Net income (GAAP) 262,067 380,710 54,251 519,294 942,324 134,280 Interest income (8,456) (12,995) (1,852) (20,812) (38,910) (5,545) Interest expense 723 856 122 4,326 2,383 340 Income tax expense 94,408 143,272 20,416 225,804 342,072 48,745 Depreciation and amortization 21,413 17,150 2,444 65,599 50,989 7,266 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 370,155 528,993 75,381 794,211 1,298,858 185,086 Share-based compensation expenses 9,924 3,282 468 161,502 30,309 4,319 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 380,079 532,275 75,849 955,713 1,329,167 189,405

_____________________________

2 The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.



Key Operating Data

Number of Hotels Number of Rooms Opened in Q3 2024 Closed in Q3 2024 As of

September 30, 2024 As of

September 30, 2024 Manachised hotels 140 18 1,504 170,895 Leased hotels - 1 29 4,304 Total 140 19 1,533 175,199

Brand3 Positioning As of September 30, 2024

Properties Rooms Manachised Leased A.T. House Luxury - 1 214 Atour S Upscale 71 5 10,894 Atour Upper midscale 1,135 22 133,703 Atour X Upper midscale 161 1 17,509 Atour Light Midscale 137 - 12,879 Total 1,504 29 175,199

All Hotels in Operation Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Occupancy rate4 (in percentage) Manachised hotels 82.2% 78.2% 80.2% Leased hotels 86.6% 83.7% 85.6% All hotels 82.4% 78.4% 80.3% ADR4 (in RMB) Manachised hotels 489.4 436.4 452.1 Leased hotels 629.9 573.0 586.6 All hotels 495.4 440.6 455.8 RevPAR4 (in RMB) Manachised hotels 417.9 354.5 375.6 Leased hotels 571.4 503.3 527.4 All hotels 424.1 358.7 379.5

Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q3 20245 Number of hotels Same-hotel Occupancy4

(in percentage) Same-hotel ADR4

(in RMB) Same-hotel RevPAR4

(in RMB) Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Manachised hotels 896 896 83.4% 82.0% 492.9 460.7 427.5 391.8 Leased hotels 29 29 86.6% 85.3% 628.8 580.8 570.9 521.2 All hotels 925 925 83.5% 82.1% 498.6 465.5 433.2 396.8

________________________

3 Effective July 1, 2024, we merged our upscale hotel brand, ZHOTEL, with Atour S as part of our efforts to streamline and optimize our brand portfolio. Consequently, the key information for our Atour S brand in the table includes data for the hotel operated under ZHOTEL up to June 30, 2024.

4 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.

5 For any given quarter, we define "same-hotel" to be a hotel that has operated for a minimum of 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that quarter. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by "same hotels" in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these "same hotels" during the same period in 2023.