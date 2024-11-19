Anzeige
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports Zgounder At-Depth High-Grade Drill Results

Finanznachrichten News

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:
    • hole DZG-SF-24-172 intercepted 2,165 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 21.0 meters ("m"), including 4,600 g/t Ag over 3.5m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-145 intercepted 4,645 g/t Ag over 3.0m, including 6,703 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-272 intercepted 1,849 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,894 g/t Ag over 2.5m
  • In the Western Zone near the granite contact:
    • hole ZG-SF-24-200 intercepted 1,151 g/t Ag over 21.0m, including 3,290 g/t Ag over 6.0m
  • In the Eastern Zone near the open-pit area:
    • hole DZG-SF-24-153 intercepted 3,955 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • hole ZG-RC-24-028 intercepted 986 g/t Ag over 24.0m, including 4,418 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • hole ZG-RC-24-082 intercepted 1,155 g/t Ag over 16.0m, including 2,335 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • hole ZG-RC-24-031 intercepted 744 g/t Ag over 14.0m
  • 28,983m of the 2024 exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade drill results, including hole DZG-SF-24-172, show good continuity of high-grade silver mineralization at Zgounder," stated Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "The multiple silver-rich intersections within and around the pit area could lead to an increase of the open pit mining rate. Furthermore, the high-grade intercept at the western extremity, together with the previously announced ZG-SF-24-141 at the western boundary of the fault, highlight the potential for additional resource expansion. With four underground, two surface, and one RC rig currently active, we anticipate a steady flow of results in the coming months to further advance our understanding and resource growth potential at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 458 holes, which include 107 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 148 reverse circulation ("RC"), 137 T28 and 66 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID

FromToAg

(g/t)		Length (m)*Ag x width

Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-17028.535.59777.06,836
Including28.531.02,4322.56,080
ZG-SF-24-200265.0286.01,15121.024,166
Including280.0286.03,2906.019,738
DZG-SF-24-14513.016.04,6453.013,934
Including13.015.06,7032.013,406
DZG-SF-24-15117.520.02,4892.56,222
DZG-SF-24-15356.060.03,9554.015,818
DZG-SF-24-17222.543.52,16521.045,474
Including30.534.04,6003.516,100
DZG-SF-24-24747.066.040019.07,596
DZG-SF-24-2724.09.51,8495.510,170
Including4.57.03,8942.59,736
DZG-SF-24-2733.011.01,2198.09,748
Including7.59.54,1402.08,280
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-0018.025.050417.08,560
ZG-RC-24-02711.019.07698.06,152
Including11.015.01,4334.05,732
ZG-RC-24-0282.026.098624.023,672
Including18.022.04,4184.017,672
ZG-RC-24-02845.055.090810.09,076
Including50.054.01,9004.07,600
ZG-RC-24-0295.017.054312.06,516
ZG-RC-24-02920.037.046417.07,892
ZG-RC-24-0318.022.074414.010,416
ZG-RC-24-03325.028.01,8633.05,588
ZG-RC-24-06210.021.037011.04,072
ZG-RC-24-06774.078.01,0754.04,300
ZG-RC-24-07462.076.038714.05,424
ZG-RC-24-08224.040.01,15516.018,472
Including33.038.02,3355.011,676
ZG-RC-24-14011.013.02,2682.04,536
ZG-RC-24-1421.05.01,8814.07,524
Including2.04.03,5462.07,092
ZG-RC-24-2430.025.042025.010,504
Including9.013.01,2424.04,968
Underground T28
TD28-24-2030-3290.09.65199.64,982
TD28-24-2030-3350.012.071812.08,621
Including2.46.01,4473.65,208
TD28-24-2030-3381.225.253924.012,926
Including9.615.61,5586.09,350
TD28-24-2050-41219.226.47057.25,078
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-2000-12214.428.893114.413,406
Including21.626.42,0544.89,859
YAKD-24-2000-13022.834.872912.08,750
Including24.027.61,9633.67,066
1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are unknown at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Picture1

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "show", "lead", "potential", "expand", "anticipate", "grow",,and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to advancement of the commissioning work according to Aya's plan. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the capacity for the company to show, through drilling continuity of high grade mineralisation at Zgounder and the existence of same, the capacity for the company to increase its open pit mining rate, the capacity and ability for adding resources and growing the resource at Zgounder, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics), accuracy of mineral reserves and resource calculations and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromTo

Ag

(g/t)		Length (m)*Ag x width

Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-16951.052.02681.0268
ZG-SF-24-16963.063.52600.5130
ZG-SF-24-16977.080.51263.5440
ZG-SF-24-1707.59.0961.5144
ZG-SF-24-17028.535.59777.06,836
Including28.531.02,4322.56,080
ZG-SF-24-17049.057.5928.5784
ZG-SF-24-17094.097.02003.0600
ZG-SF-24-170109.0112.51,0943.53,828
ZG-SF-24-17172.073.5801.5120
ZG-SF-24-17175.076.51921.5288
ZG-SF-24-17175.078.01663.0498
ZG-SF-24-17179.079.51160.558
ZG-SF-24-17180.581.51241.0124
ZG-SF-24-172100.5101.52681.0268
ZG-SF-24-172105.5109.51614.0642
Including105.5107.02931.5440
ZG-SF-24-172113.5118.01024.5458
ZG-SF-24-17416.017.52871.5430
ZG-SF-24-17418.019.0801.080
ZG-SF-24-17457.061.57604.53,422
ZG-SF-24-18554.057.02663.0798
ZG-SF-24-188130.5132.01881.5282
ZG-SF-24-188138.0141.01193.0357
ZG-SF-24-188142.5144.0921.5138
ZG-SF-24-190110.0111.51161.5174
ZG-SF-24-190123.5125.01281.5192
ZG-SF-24-192199.0202.07943.02,382
ZG-SF-24-192284.0285.5761.5114
ZG-SF-24-192302.0303.5841.5126
ZG-SF-24-192307.5313.51476.0882
ZG-SF-24-192321.0326.01125.0562
ZG-SF-24-194140.0141.52681.5402
ZG-SF-24-194151.5154.51,0403.03,120
ZG-SF-24-1956.27.51281.3166
ZG-SF-24-19510.513.01242.5310
ZG-SF-24-198201.5203.02081.5312
ZG-SF-24-198225.5227.0881.5132
ZG-SF-24-198228.5230.0881.5132
ZG-SF-24-199129.5130.56421.0642
ZG-SF-24-200204.0208.52084.5936
ZG-SF-24-200265.0286.01,15121.024,166
Including273.0275.01,3562.02,712
Including280.0286.03,2906.019,738
ZG-SF-24-200322.0323.01681.0168
ZG-SF-24-200326.5327.01880.594
ZG-SF-24-200329.0330.01201.0120
ZG-SF-24-200346.5348.01921.5288
ZG-SF-24-200352.5354.01041.5156
ZG-SF-24-200364.5366.02041.5306
ZG-SF-24-202109.0110.57001.51,050
ZG-SF-24-202135.5136.5801.080
ZG-SF-24-202137.5138.0800.540
ZG-SF-24-2054.56.0801.5120
ZG-SF-24-205182.0184.1902.1189
ZG-SF-24-2129.010.5961.5144
ZG-SF-24-212135.5138.51343.0402
ZG-SF-24-23942.545.02422.5604
ZG-SF-24-23954.556.01441.5216
DZG-SF-24-12940.541.51761.0176
DZG-SF-24-12943.544.52241.0224
DZG-SF-24-12955.056.0961.096
DZG-SF-24-12957.057.52080.5104
DZG-SF-24-12961.564.01102.5276
DZG-SF-24-12967.573.01435.5788
DZG-SF-24-12980.584.51734.0690
DZG-SF-24-1411.53.0881.5132
DZG-SF-24-14436.037.5761.5114
DZG-SF-24-1450.01.0961.096
DZG-SF-24-1452.03.56201.5930
DZG-SF-24-1456.58.03601.5540
DZG-SF-24-14513.016.04,6453.013,934
Including13.015.06,7032.013,406
DZG-SF-24-1464.011.52057.51,536
DZG-SF-24-14933.039.06436.03,860
Including34.035.52,1761.53,264
DZG-SF-24-14955.056.0761.076
DZG-SF-24-15038.039.51281.5192
DZG-SF-24-15044.049.52925.51,606
DZG-SF-24-15117.520.02,4892.56,222
DZG-SF-24-15124.026.03842.0768
DZG-SF-24-15313.515.01201.5180
DZG-SF-24-15316.017.01041.0104
DZG-SF-24-15356.060.03,9554.015,818
DZG-SF-24-15416.017.0921.092
DZG-SF-24-15428.529.02080.5104
DZG-SF-24-15442.545.51563.0468
DZG-SF-24-15715.024.04369.03,924
DZG-SF-24-15734.538.01023.5358
DZG-SF-24-16118.019.51041.5156
DZG-SF-24-16640.542.0801.5120
DZG-SF-24-16643.545.0841.5126
DZG-SF-24-16830.031.0761.076
DZG-SF-24-16832.033.52081.5312
DZG-SF-24-17021.023.0962.0192
DZG-SF-24-17041.542.5841.084
DZG-SF-24-17043.045.55482.51,370
DZG-SF-24-17049.055.52356.51,526
DZG-SF-24-17057.057.5880.544
DZG-SF-24-17118.019.51801.5270
DZG-SF-24-17162.564.02601.5390
DZG-SF-24-17215.016.51041.5156
DZG-SF-24-17218.019.52641.5396
DZG-SF-24-17222.543.52,16521.045,474
Including30.534.04,6003.516,100
DZG-SF-24-17252.555.53183.0954
DZG-SF-24-17632.040.01688.01,342
Including32.034.53462.5864
DZG-SF-24-17718.021.01143.0342
DZG-SF-24-17736.037.51961.5294
DZG-SF-24-18128.029.5761.5114
DZG-SF-24-2273.04.51121.5168
DZG-SF-24-2309.012.51023.5356
DZG-SF-24-23135.035.51840.592
DZG-SF-24-2327.59.0921.5138
DZG-SF-24-23216.519.01,0502.52,626
DZG-SF-24-2339.014.51445.5790
DZG-SF-24-23427.528.5801.080
DZG-SF-24-23526.528.52062.0412
DZG-SF-24-23663.067.02864.01,144
DZG-SF-24-2384.55.57681.0768
DZG-SF-24-23810.515.05334.52,398
Including10.513.57053.02,114
DZG-SF-24-24134.535.54361.0436
DZG-SF-24-24143.044.52281.5342
DZG-SF-24-24215.021.02796.01,674
DZG-SF-24-24314.518.01773.5618
DZG-SF-24-24322.022.54720.5236
DZG-SF-24-24336.538.5762.0152
DZG-SF-24-24429.030.01561.0156
DZG-SF-24-24437.041.5844.5378
DZG-SF-24-24460.568.51638.01,300
DZG-SF-24-24512.015.0963.0288
DZG-SF-24-24543.047.51174.5528
DZG-SF-24-2473.04.51441.5216
DZG-SF-24-24739.543.02553.5892
DZG-SF-24-24747.066.040019.07,596
Including47.050.07963.02,388
Including60.062.08002.01,600
DZG-SF-24-2717.59.01001.5150
DZG-SF-24-27112.020.52798.52,368
Including13.017.54004.51,798
DZG-SF-24-2721.53.0921.5138
DZG-SF-24-2724.09.51,8495.510,170
Including4.57.03,8942.59,736
DZG-SF-24-27211.012.5801.5120
DZG-SF-24-2733.011.01,2198.09,748
Including7.59.54,1402.08,280
DZG-SF-24-27539.040.5761.5114
DZG-SF-24-27722.023.5761.5114
DZG-SF-24-27824.526.0761.5114
DZG-SF-24-28840.546.05165.52,838
DZG-SF-24-28927.030.02243.0672
DZG-SF-24-28931.533.0961.5144
DZG-SF-24-29142.045.03213.0964
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-0018.025.050417.08,560
Including11.014.08833.02,648
ZG-RC-24-00140.041.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-00163.064.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-02027.028.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-02032.035.03033.0908
ZG-RC-24-02145.055.036610.03,664
Including45.048.07073.02,120
ZG-RC-24-02157.058.01681.0168
ZG-RC-24-02160.063.07593.02,276
ZG-RC-24-02166.068.01262.0252
ZG-RC-24-02459.066.03297.02,304
ZG-RC-24-02483.084.01201.0120
ZG-RC-24-0273.07.01314.0524
ZG-RC-24-02711.019.07698.06,152
Including11.015.01,4334.05,732
ZG-RC-24-02732.033.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-02734.035.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-0282.026.098624.023,672
Including18.022.04,4184.017,672
ZG-RC-24-02831.032.05321.0532
ZG-RC-24-02845.055.090810.09,076
Including50.054.01,9004.07,600
ZG-RC-24-0291.02.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-0291.03.0802.0160
ZG-RC-24-0295.017.054312.06,516
ZG-RC-24-02920.037.046417.07,892
Including20.022.01,3882.02,776
Including32.035.01,0953.03,284
ZG-RC-24-02956.065.01569.01,400
ZG-RC-24-03040.042.02082.0416
ZG-RC-24-03049.051.01082.0216
ZG-RC-24-0318.022.074414.010,416
ZG-RC-24-03223.043.010820.02,156
Including23.028.02005.01,000
ZG-RC-24-03267.068.01641.0164
ZG-RC-24-03275.077.02802.0560
ZG-RC-24-03282.091.02029.01,820
ZG-RC-24-03325.028.01,8633.05,588
ZG-RC-24-03338.039.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-03492.093.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-03494.095.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-03612.025.022513.02,924
ZG-RC-24-03856.060.09404.03,760
ZG-RC-24-03876.083.02617.01,828
ZG-RC-24-0414.06.0972.0194
ZG-RC-24-042103.0104.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-04490.095.01225.0608
ZG-RC-24-04745.046.02561.0256
ZG-RC-24-0486.08.02182.0436
ZG-RC-24-04856.057.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-04861.062.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-04936.039.05553.01,664
ZG-RC-24-05014.019.01185.0588
ZG-RC-24-05193.098.02585.01,292
ZG-RC-24-0610.08.01138.0904
ZG-RC-24-06111.017.01476.0884
ZG-RC-24-06121.023.01302.0260
ZG-RC-24-06128.029.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-06131.032.01081.0108
ZG-RC-24-06131.033.01162.0232
ZG-RC-24-06131.034.01003.0300
ZG-RC-24-06131.035.01024.0408
ZG-RC-24-06137.038.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-06140.041.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-0625.07.01402.0280
ZG-RC-24-06210.021.037011.04,072
Including13.020.04907.03,432
ZG-RC-24-06232.037.01305.0652
ZG-RC-24-06353.054.08281.0828
ZG-RC-24-06422.024.01362.0272
ZG-RC-24-06431.032.01321.0132
ZG-RC-24-06530.033.01,3083.03,924
ZG-RC-24-06548.049.01,3281.01,328
ZG-RC-24-06579.080.02041.0204
ZG-RC-24-06614.016.02542.0508
ZG-RC-24-06623.024.01281.0128
ZG-RC-24-06659.060.08481.0848
ZG-RC-24-06662.063.01281.0128
ZG-RC-24-06666.067.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-06678.079.02601.0260
ZG-RC-24-06684.085.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-06771.072.01401.0140
ZG-RC-24-06774.078.01,0754.04,300
ZG-RC-24-06993.094.01361.0136
ZG-RC-24-07355.056.0921.092
ZG-RC-24-07462.076.038714.05,424
Including69.072.08813.02,644
ZG-RC-24-07571.075.04414.01,764
ZG-RC-24-07892.093.03321.0332
ZG-RC-24-0791.02.01201.0120
ZG-RC-24-08119.020.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-08224.040.01,15516.018,472
Including33.038.02,3355.011,676
ZG-RC-24-08247.048.03561.0356
ZG-RC-24-0835.013.03318.02,644
Including10.012.01,0442.02,088
ZG-RC-24-08339.045.06286.03,768
Including41.043.01,7042.03,408
ZG-RC-24-08354.055.01041.0104
ZG-RC-24-08364.069.05025.02,512
ZG-RC-24-0844.010.05076.03,040
ZG-RC-24-08412.013.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-08414.015.02161.0216
ZG-RC-24-08419.025.01416.0844
ZG-RC-24-08428.029.04241.0424
ZG-RC-24-08548.049.01241.0124
ZG-RC-24-08551.052.01241.0124
ZG-RC-24-08557.058.01281.0128
ZG-RC-24-08910.011.03161.0316
ZG-RC-24-08914.018.03404.01,360
ZG-RC-24-09046.048.01422.0284
ZG-RC-24-09149.050.01121.0112
ZG-RC-24-09151.060.03059.02,748
ZG-RC-24-09247.048.04721.0472
ZG-RC-24-09257.058.04721.0472
ZG-RC-24-09934.035.01001.0100
ZG-RC-24-12511.012.01281.0128
ZG-RC-24-12517.018.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-12760.066.03236.01,940
ZG-RC-24-12934.041.04697.03,284
ZG-RC-24-13826.030.02274.0908
ZG-RC-24-13837.039.03222.0644
ZG-RC-24-13923.028.01785.0892
ZG-RC-24-14011.013.02,2682.04,536
ZG-RC-24-1421.05.01,8814.07,524
Including2.04.03,5462.07,092
ZG-RC-24-1428.09.02201.0220
ZG-RC-24-14214.015.07121.0712
ZG-RC-24-21337.038.01361.0136
ZG-RC-24-21340.041.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-21356.057.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-21358.059.01041.0104
ZG-RC-24-21447.048.06641.0664
ZG-RC-24-21457.058.06681.0668
ZG-RC-24-22851.052.0761.076
ZG-RC-24-22866.067.0801.080
ZG-RC-24-22870.071.0841.084
ZG-RC-24-2430.025.042025.010,504
Including9.013.01,2424.04,968
ZG-RC-24-24328.029.03121.0312
ZG-RC-24-2541.03.0862.0172
ZG-RC-24-2548.09.0961.096
ZG-RC-24-25410.011.0881.088
ZG-RC-24-25434.035.0801.080
Underground T28
TD28-24-2030-3270.06.01446.0864
TD28-24-2030-3282.46.01773.6638
TD28-24-2030-32810.812.0801.296
TD28-24-2030-3290.09.65199.64,982
TD28-24-2030-3302.47.27084.83,398
TD28-24-2030-33015.616.8881.2106
TD28-24-2030-3327.28.41,2041.21,445
TD28-24-2030-3329.610.8841.2101
TD28-24-2030-33214.416.86402.41,536
TD28-24-2030-33418.019.25521.2662
TD28-24-2030-33420.426.42116.01,267
TD28-24-2030-3350.012.071812.08,621
Including2.46.01,4473.65,208
TD28-24-2030-33513.214.41041.2125
TD28-24-2030-33515.616.81121.2134
TD28-24-2030-33518.019.26521.2782
TD28-24-2030-33522.824.05081.2610
TD28-24-2030-3360.07.23057.22,194
TD28-24-2030-3368.49.6801.296
TD28-24-2030-3373.612.01898.41,584
TD28-24-2030-3381.225.253924.012,926
Including9.615.61,5586.09,350
TD28-24-2030-3399.610.81881.2226
TD28-24-2030-3400.03.61203.6432
TD28-24-2030-3404.86.0841.2101
TD28-24-2030-34010.812.0841.2101
TD28-24-2030-3420.04.83364.81,613
TD28-24-2030-34212.013.24001.2480
TD28-24-2030-34216.821.63754.81,800
TD28-24-2030-34225.226.44921.2590
TD28-24-2030-3443.64.82081.2250
TD28-24-2030-3512.44.8982.4235
TD28-24-2030-35920.422.8842.4202
TD28-24-2030-3600.01.2961.2115
TD28-24-2030-3607.28.41241.2149
TD28-24-2030-3609.610.8921.2110
TD28-24-2030-36012.014.4802.4192
TD28-24-2030-36015.616.8801.296
TD28-24-2030-36020.421.6861.2103
TD28-24-2030-3616.09.61443.6518
TD28-24-2030-36110.813.2842.4202
TD28-24-2030-37215.618.06822.41,637
TD28-24-2050-3163.64.81721.2206
TD28-24-2050-41118.019.21481.2178
TD28-24-2050-41219.226.47057.25,078
Including19.221.61,2122.42,909
TD28-24-2050-4132.43.65601.2672
TD28-24-2050-4138.49.61521.2182
TD28-24-2050-41318.020.43262.4782
TD28-24-2050-41322.824.0801.296
TD28-24-2050-4147.28.4801.296
TD28-24-2050-41418.022.8834.8398
TD28-24-2050-4169.610.8761.291
TD28-24-2050-41612.014.4802.4192
TD28-24-2050-41615.616.8761.291
TD28-24-2050-4181.22.44521.2542
TD28-24-2050-4186.07.2841.2101
TD28-24-2050-41810.816.8866.0518
TD28-24-2075-4770.02.41642.4394
TD28-24-2075-4790.01.23861.2463
TD28-24-2100-3859.618.01428.41,190
TD28-24-2100-38520.421.6841.2101
TD28-24-2100-38610.812.0881.2106
TD28-24-2100-4000.03.62153.6773
TD28-24-2100-4231.22.44001.2480
TD28-24-2100-43210.812.01881.2226
TD28-24-2100-43220.421.6801.296
TD28-24-2100-4399.610.81361.2163
TD28-24-2100-44224.025.21601.2192
TD28-24-2100-4479.618.0898.4744
TD28-24-2100-4482.43.61041.2125
TD28-24-2100-44810.812.01241.2149
TD28-24-2100-44813.214.4761.291
TD28-24-2100-44822.824.01321.2158
TD28-24-2100-4504.88.4953.6341
TD28-24-2100-4558.416.81788.41,493
TD28-24-2100-45519.220.41321.2158
TD28-24-2100-45612.015.61253.6451
TD28-24-2100-45625.226.41121.2134
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-1950-0800.03.61573.6566
YAKD-24-1950-08110.812.02521.2302
YAKD-24-1950-08637.238.4901.2108
YAKD-24-1950-08642.045.6833.6298
YAKD-24-1950-08744.446.81262.4302
YAKD-24-1950-08814.415.61041.2125
YAKD-24-1950-08821.622.81001.2120
YAKD-24-1950-08832.442.01329.61,262
Including32.436.02163.6778
YAKD-24-1950-08846.848.0881.2106
YAKD-24-2000-10619.224.02294.81,099
YAKD-24-2000-1086.07.21041.2125
YAKD-24-2000-10844.445.62721.2326
YAKD-24-2000-11133.634.8961.2115
YAKD-24-2000-1159.610.8841.2101
YAKD-24-2000-11515.616.8801.296
YAKD-24-2000-11722.824.0761.291
YAKD-24-2000-11725.226.43321.2398
YAKD-24-2000-11732.445.616913.22,237
Including33.636.04662.41,118
YAKD-24-2000-11825.226.41001.2120
YAKD-24-2000-11845.646.81041.2125
YAKD-24-2000-1190.08.41428.41,190
YAKD-24-2000-11918.019.21681.2202
YAKD-24-2000-1224.86.01841.2221
YAKD-24-2000-12214.428.893114.413,406
Including21.626.42,0544.89,859
YAKD-24-2000-13020.421.6801.296
YAKD-24-2000-13022.834.872912.08,750
Including24.027.61,9633.67,066
YAKD-24-2000-13227.628.8961.2115
YAKD-24-2000-13230.033.61483.6533
YAKD-24-2000-13242.048.02016.01,205
YAKD-24-2050-16925.227.61,1282.42,707
YAKD-24-2050-17312.036.011724.02,818
YAKD-24-2050-17516.825.21278.41,066
YAKD-24-2050-17526.427.61001.2120
YAKD-24-2050-17630.031.22801.2336
YAKD-24-2050-17639.640.8921.2110
YAKD-24-2075-09134.839.62694.81,291
YAKD-24-2075-0927.28.44401.2528
YAKD-24-2075-09316.819.21802.4432
YAKD-24-2075-09616.818.01601.2192
YAKD-24-2075-09636.043.21977.21,421
1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e504921f-dc39-432a-88bd-6d98f2d6380f


