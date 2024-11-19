PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.: PharmaTher Announces Update on FDA New Drug Application for Ketamine

FDA granted a post-complete letter clarification meeting scheduled for December 2, 2024

Company initiated activities to address the deficiencies cited in the CRL

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "PharmaTher") (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the FDA granted a post-complete letter clarification meeting (the "Meeting") scheduled for December 2, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company requested the Meeting in response to the FDA issuing a complete response letter ("CRL"), dated October 22, 2024, for the ketamine Abbreviated New Drug Application, which was assigned a Generic Drug User Fee Amendments of 2022 ("GDUFA") goal date of October 29, 2024.

The Company has initiated activities to address the deficiencies cited in the CRL. The deficiencies cited in the CRL are classified as MINOR. The FDA requested new and updated information and clarifications related to drug substance, drug product, manufacturing, and microbiology. The FDA did not express concern about the stability of the ketamine submission batches, which achieved 18 months of stability without issue, and no new preclinical and clinical studies were requested. As noted by the FDA in the CRL, the resubmission to this CRL will be considered to represent a MINOR AMENDMENT, given that the deficiencies have been classified as MINOR.

The Company will announce a proposed timeline for the resubmission to this CRL after the Meeting and continue to provide updates as they occur.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is focused on the development and commercialization of KETARX (Ketamine) to fill the global unmet medical needs for anesthesia, sedation, pain, mental health, neurological, and medical countermeasures indications. PharmaTher owns 49% of Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc., which focuses on advancing the clinical development of an improved and patented enteric-coated orally bioavailable formulation of cepharanthine (PD-001) for viral infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Learn more at PharmaTher.com .

