CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Closes on LOI for Potential $8 Million Revenue Cannabis Dispensary

With the New York cannabis market projected to surpass $5 billion by 2027, this acquisition positions CBDL for exponential revenue growth and expanded market dominance.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a pioneering force in the CBD and cannabis industries, is proud to announce the signing of a pivotal Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an interest in a cannabis dispensary located in New York. The dispensary, purchased from Market Wave Capital, LLC, is expected to generate $8 million in annual revenue once operational and marks a transformative moment in CBDL's journey toward industry dominance. Pending financing and state regulatory approvals, the dispensary is slated to open its doors within six months, ushering in a new chapter of accelerated growth and profitability.

A Game-Changing Move in a Booming Industry

The global marijuana dispensary market is on a meteoric rise, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%, with revenues anticipated to surpass $73.6 billion by 2030. New York, a burgeoning hub for cannabis consumption and sales, presents unparalleled opportunities for growth, thanks to progressive legislation and a rapidly expanding consumer base.

"This acquisition is a monumental milestone for CBD Life Sciences and a testament to our aggressive growth strategy," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBDL. "The dispensary's location in New York positions us at the epicenter of one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the world. With projected revenues of $8 million annually, this venture is set to deliver significant value to our shareholders while opening new doors for expansion into adjacent markets."

Why This Matters for CBDL and Its Investors

The dispensary's strategic location in New York provides immediate access to a cannabis market projected to exceed $5 billion in annual sales by 2027. CBDL is seizing this opportunity at a critical juncture in the industry's evolution, aligning itself with the broader movement toward cannabis legalization and normalization.

For investors, this development underscores the company's ability to execute high-impact initiatives while navigating a highly competitive and regulated market. The acquisition not only bolsters CBDL's revenue potential but also establishes a foundation for future ventures in high-demand sectors, including recreational, medical, and hybrid cannabis markets.

Furthermore, the dispensary is expected to serve as a gateway for CBDL to introduce its own product lines into a retail setting, creating cross-promotional opportunities and fostering brand loyalty among a rapidly growing customer base.

Revenue, Growth, and a Vision for the Future

With potential revenues of $8 million annually, this acquisition is a significant leap forward for CBDL's financial profile. Beyond the immediate economic impact, this strategic move sets the stage for:

Market Diversification: The dispensary adds a robust revenue stream, complementing CBDL's existing portfolio of CBD products.

Future Expansion: Establishing a foothold in New York lays the groundwork for scaling operations to other states as cannabis legalization continues to gain momentum.

Enhanced Shareholder Value: The dispensary's profitability will drive returns for current shareholders while making CBDL an attractive investment for new stakeholders.

Strategic Significance

The acquisition reflects CBDL's forward-thinking approach to growth, as the company positions itself at the intersection of opportunity and innovation. By tapping into the New York cannabis market, CBDL is not just diversifying its portfolio but also creating synergies between its dispensary operations and its existing product lines, including pain creams, nano CBD coffee creamers, and more.

Additionally, the dispensary aligns with CBDL's mission to provide high-quality cannabis solutions while embracing consumer trends and regulatory changes. This move reinforces CBDL's standing as a company that is not only thriving in the present but also building for the future.

A Call to Shareholders and Future Investors

"This is only the beginning," added Nelson. "CBDL's strategic direction is clear: growth, innovation, and value creation. The dispensary will act as a springboard for broader ventures, and we are just getting started in leveraging the opportunities this industry offers."

CBDL invites shareholders and prospective investors to join us on this journey as we solidify our position as a leader in the cannabis and CBD industries. This acquisition underscores our commitment to seizing high-value opportunities and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. More updates to come!

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is a leading innovator in the CBD and cannabis industries, with a mission to enhance lives through premium-quality products and groundbreaking market strategies. The company's diverse portfolio and forward-thinking initiatives position it as a dynamic force in one of the most exciting and fast-growing industries in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

