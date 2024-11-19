Ciavarella Pneumatici Selects ToolsGroup to Revolutionize Supply Chain Planning

Leading Italian Tire Distributor Aims to Enhance Demand Forecasting, Inventory Management, and Customer Service

MILAN, ITALY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / ToolsGroup, a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, has been chosen by Ciavarella Pneumatici, one of Italy's premier B2B tire distributors, to enhance its supply chain planning processes. This strategic partnership aims to improve demand planning efficiency, optimize inventory performance, and elevate service levels.

Ciavarella Pneumatici has established itself as a cornerstone in the Italian tire distribution landscape, serving the B2B market with distinction. The company's dynamic approach and commitment to innovation have fueled its expansion to five strategically located warehouses, enabling comprehensive coverage of Central and Southern Italy. Ciavarella's efficient distribution system, coupled with a highly qualified staff, allows for rapid and punctual delivery, setting a new standard in customer service within the industry.

"In today's dynamic market, our focus is on maximizing customer satisfaction while mitigating the risks of overstocking and obsolescence," says William Ciavarella, one of the members of the founding family. "ToolsGroup's advanced supply chain planning and optimization suite will be instrumental in refining our inventory management strategy and enhancing our competitive edge. We're confident that ToolsGroup's expertise will provide the support we need to navigate the complexities of our supply chain operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers, staying true to our motto: 'Your way, Your Business'."

ToolsGroup's solutions address Ciavarella Pneumatici's complex supply chain challenges, including managing diverse suppliers and forecasting demand for a wide range of products, from high-end to slow-moving items. The system accounts for critical variables like seasonal fluctuations, varying supplier lead times, and product lifecycles. ToolsGroup's suite, featuring Demand Planning , Inventory Optimization , and Replenishment modules, will help Ciavarella optimize stock levels across its network. Using advanced algorithms, the system will reduce complexity, calculate optimal stock targets, decrease inventory, and improve stock positioning. This is expected to minimize working capital and increase service levels, strengthening Ciavarella's position in the tire distribution industry.

Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of ToolsGroup, commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ciavarella Pneumatici, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in supply chain management. Our AI powered solutions will empower Ciavarella to navigate the complexities of the tire industry, enabling them to make data-driven decisions that optimize inventory, improve forecasting accuracy, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction. This partnership underscores ToolsGroup's dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology that drives tangible business results in challenging markets."

About Ciavarella Pneumatici

Ciavarella Pneumatici is a leading national company in the distribution and sale of tires, primarily serving the B2B market. As one of Italy's most prominent tire distributors, Ciavarella has expanded its reach to encompass five warehouses, providing widespread service across Central and Southern Italy. Distinguished in its young, dynamic, and innovation-oriented approach, Ciavarella responds swiftly to customer needs through its highly qualified staff. The company's distributed warehouse network ensures an efficient distribution system with fast and punctual delivery services, even twice a day. Backed by a competent and professional sales force, Ciavarella offers highly competitive technical and commercial consultancy strategies, embodying their motto: "Your way, Your Business".

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube , or visit www.toolsgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

ToolsGroup

Escalate PR for ToolsGroup

toolsgroup@escalatepr.com

914-610-0221

SOURCE: ToolsGroup

View the original press release on accesswire.com