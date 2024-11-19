Next Gen Diagnostics Announces New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center Has Joined the NGD Cefiderocol Data Consortium for the Sequencing-Based Determination of Cefiderocol Resistance

CAMBRIDGE, MA AND ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD), a world leader in the development of validated machine learning models for whole genome sequence- (WGS-) based determination of bacterial susceptibility to antibiotics, and the Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health's public health laboratory, today announce an agreement providing for Wadsworth to join the NGD Cefiderocol Data Consortium, as NGD develops a sequence-based diagnostic tool to help determine resistance to cefiderocol, the first novel antibiotic in 30 years, developed by the 150-year-old Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi.

"NGD's recently announced agreement with Shionogi is aimed at development of WGS-based cefiderocol prediction, a challenge of wide societal importance," remarks Dr. Kimberlee Musser, Chief of Bacterial Diseases at the Wadsworth Center. "In New York, we have far too many carbapenem-resistant infections, and that problem is getting worse as infections spread. Novel antibiotics like cefiderocol are desperately needed for some cases which do not respond to the current drugs of last resort. Unfortunately testing for cefiderocol resistance in vitro is difficult, so a sequence-based determination is needed. We see this effort as similar to the use of sequencing to guide selection of the correct antibiotics for tuberculosis cases, a process that Wadsworth has pioneered in the U.S."

NGD's recently announced (1) a collaboration with Shionogi, to both enable WGS-based determination of cefiderocol resistance from bacterial whole genome sequence and to use NGD's methods to dissect these ML models to identify mechanisms of resistance and their interplay. The NGD Cefiderocol Consortium that Wadsworth is joining, which has members from both within the US and internationally, reflects the global concern about bacterial infections that the current antibiotics of last resort, the carbapenems, are unable to treat. All Consortium members will participate in publications as they emerge.

"NGD is assembling a global consortium in connection with our recently announced project with Shionogi," noted Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, NGD Founder and CEO. "Cefiderocol is the first drug of truly novel mechanism of action made available to humanity in 30 years, and we are finding enthusiasm in every quarter for this project. Wadsworth has a long tradition of using WGS to better understand highly antibiotic-resistant infection, and we very much welcome their involvement."

NGD has built automated bioinformatic systems both for WGS-based detection of transmission and developed and validated (2) WGS-based machine learning models to determine antibiotic susceptibility in Gram-negative bacteria. These models are proving to be more accurate than in vitro tests in clinically important cases and, moreover, can be dissected to identify complex resistance mechanisms and their interplay. While not yet used for clinical diagnostics, this work is building the foundation that will enable the utilization of the unparalleled depth of information in whole genome sequence which the ever-decreasing cost of sequencing is now making practical for future clinical applications.

"The Wadsworth Center is well-equipped to participate in this compelling project," noted Dr. Musser, who will lead the project for Wadsworth. "We have deep experience in sequencing and its applications to infectious disease, and as an international crossroads New York is burdened with multidrug, carbapenem-resistant and other hard to treat 'superbugs,' so we are eager to participate in an effort that might enable WGS to be used to determine those cases where cefiderocol may be needed and uniquely effective."

About Next Gen Diagnostics

NGD, founded by Dr. Paul A. Rhodes in 2017 along with Sanger Institute group leaders in Cambridge, UK, has built and validated world-leading automation of pathogen bioinformatics, while the unique NGD100 microfluidic sample preparation instrument enables NGD to offer the lowest cost integrated sequencing and bioinformatics services available. NGD combines these capabilities to enable the WGS-based detection of transmission in health care settings and is working with collaborators in the US, Europe and Israel to be among the first to bring WGS-based determination of antibiotic resistance to patient care. NGD is based in the US, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, UK and in Israel.

About the Wadsworth Center of the New York State Department of Health

Wadsworth Center is the research-intensive public health laboratory of the New York State Department of Health. The Wadsworth Center was established in 1901 and is one of the oldest public health research laboratories in the world. The Center is committed to protecting and improving the health of New Yorkers through laboratory analysis, investigations and research, as well as laboratory certification and educational programs. Scientists study public health issues such as drug resistance to emerging infections, environmental exposures, and basic biological processes that contribute to human health and disease.

