Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

19.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
Dealicious Inc.: The World's Largest Korean Fashion Ordering Platform 'Sinsang Market' Launches Global Service



  • South Korea's leading fashion trading platform

  • Direct delivery service provided to 53 countries worldwide

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / The Korean fashion online ordering and delivery platform Sinsang Market launched its global service on November 18. Based in Seoul and operated by Dealicious Inc., Sinsang Market is South Korea's leading fashion trading platform, with 80% of Korean wholesale fashion businesses using it. On the platform, wholesale and retail transactions occur every 2.8 seconds.

Korean Fashion Ordering Platform

Korean Fashion Ordering Platform
Sinsang Market Launches Global Service



The new global service now supports direct shipping to 53 countries, especially catering to the needs of retailers in English-speaking countries. Retailers can now easily source Korean fashion through the Sinsang Market app and website without visiting Seoul. The platform offers competitive rates for storage, customs clearance, and shipping, providing a seamless all-in-one service.

As global demand for Korean fashion continues to rise, fueled by the fashion trends set by K-pop stars like BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie and BTS's Jimin, Sinsang Market aims to alleviate sourcing challenges for international retailers. It offers a streamlined purchasing solution and helps reduce the initial business costs for retailers looking to import Korean fashion items.

Contact Information
Sooyoung Jun
Communication Director
soo@deali.net
+82-1661-1916

SOURCE: Dealicious Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
