Dealicious Inc.: The World's Largest Korean Fashion Ordering Platform 'Sinsang Market' Launches Global Service

South Korea's leading fashion trading platform

Direct delivery service provided to 53 countries worldwide

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / The Korean fashion online ordering and delivery platform Sinsang Market launched its global service on November 18. Based in Seoul and operated by Dealicious Inc., Sinsang Market is South Korea's leading fashion trading platform, with 80% of Korean wholesale fashion businesses using it. On the platform, wholesale and retail transactions occur every 2.8 seconds.





Korean Fashion Ordering Platform

Sinsang Market Launches Global Service





The new global service now supports direct shipping to 53 countries, especially catering to the needs of retailers in English-speaking countries. Retailers can now easily source Korean fashion through the Sinsang Market app and website without visiting Seoul. The platform offers competitive rates for storage, customs clearance, and shipping, providing a seamless all-in-one service.

As global demand for Korean fashion continues to rise, fueled by the fashion trends set by K-pop stars like BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie and BTS's Jimin, Sinsang Market aims to alleviate sourcing challenges for international retailers. It offers a streamlined purchasing solution and helps reduce the initial business costs for retailers looking to import Korean fashion items.

