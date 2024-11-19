Crypto Valley Exchange Launches Mainnet to Redefine Capital Efficiency in DeFi Derivatives Trading

Crypto Valley Exchange (CVEX), a decentralized protocol for on-chain futures and options trading, is excited to announce today that the CVEX mainnet will go live on 8 January, 2025.

This launch is the culmination of years of work and will provide both retail and institutional traders with a transparent, cost-efficient, and highly advanced platform for on-chain trading of futures and options for crypto and commodity assets.

CVEX's mainnet arrives on Arbitrum Stylus after a robust response during its testnet phase, with more than 400,000 users already signed up for early access and a community of nearly six million people. The combination of an ability to cross-margin across asset classes and a user-centric interface will change how firms manage risk and build positions on DeFi platforms.

"The CVEX mainnet launch represents a massive leap forward in DeFi derivatives trading," said James Davies, co-founder and CEO of CVEX. "By integrating the advanced risk management strategies used in traditional finance and eliminating many of the inefficiencies that have plagued existing crypto exchanges, CVEX offers traders unmatched capital efficiency for on-chain trading."

The CVEX advantage:

More efficient : Through the use of margin offsets, traders can use up to 1000x leverage across crypto and commodity positions

No funding fees : On-chain traditional futures contracts enable users to avoid the high funding fees typically tied to perpetual futures on other platforms

Lower cost : Trading fees up to 16x lower than incumbent centralized exchanges - makers are charged just 0.002%, and takers only 0.003%

Gas-free : CVEX trades don't pay gas fees on transactions

Multi-chain connectivity : Connect wallets from Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and Solana, deposit USDC, and start trading immediately

"With no funding fees on futures trades and no gas fees, we are delivering significant savings to our users," Davies added. "This, combined with our ability to offer substantial leverage and risk management, makes CVEX the most advanced derivatives platform on the market."

Creating a new market structure

The launch of the CVEX mainnet will not only offer advanced trading capabilities but also pave the way for greater functionality as the platform evolves. CVEX has a strong pipeline of additional features and integrations on the horizon, and is set to become the go-to platform for decentralised futures and options trading.

"We're not just building incremental improvements; we're transforming the way assets are traded by combining inclusivity, transparency, and efficiency," said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CVEX. "We are laying the foundation for a next-generation derivatives market that rivals and, in some cases, surpasses traditional markets offerings."

This launch comes on the heels of a $7 million fundraise announced earlier this year , co-led by SALT and Fabric Ventures, with significant contributions from AMDAX, Wave Digital, Funfair Ventures, Seier Capital, Five T Fintech, and Saxon.

Additional announcements and launches are expected to come in the next several months, to stay on top of them and to learn more about CVEX, please visit www.cvex.xyz .

Join our community:

Twitter/X: https://x.com/cvex_xyz

Telegram

App: https://t.me/cryptovalleyexchange_bot/app

Read our whitepaper: https://docs.cvex.xyz/

About CVEX

Crypto Valley Exchange (CVEX) is a pioneering force in the Decentralized Derivatives Exchanges (DDEX) space, offering a novel approach to futures and options trading even among its peers in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It is led by traditional and digital asset markets veterans including serial entrepreneurs and veterans of firms and exchanges including the London Derivatives Exchange, Cantor Fitzgerald/BGC Partners, Deutsche Borse, BNP Paribas, and more.

