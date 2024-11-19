Vipshop Holdings Limited: Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 19, 2024
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB20.7 billion (US$2.9 billion), compared with RMB22.8 billion in the prior year period.
- GMV[1] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB40.1 billion, compared with RMB42.5 billion in the prior year period.
- Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.0 billion (US$706.1 million), compared with RMB5.4 billion in the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.0 billion (US$149.0 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[2] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.3 billion (US$186.8 million), compared with RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers[3] for the third quarter of 2024 was 39.6 million, compared with 42.3 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders[4] for the third quarter of 2024 were 163.9 million, compared with 179.9 million in the prior year period.
Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "Our third-quarter performance reflected soft industry trends in discretionary categories. During the quarter, we swiftly adapted our business priorities to address external challenges and identify the biggest opportunities for improvement. We observed some early positive results from a series of adjustments, which further enhanced our merchandising portfolio and operational efficiency, while active Super VIP customers continued to experience double-digit growth. With consumer spending yet to fully recover, we remain laser-focused on our long-term strategies, while driving necessary changes and executing the retail fundamentals that are pivotal to our long-term growth."
Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "Our third-quarter results were largely in line with our expectations. We maintained solid profitability through disciplined financial management. At the same time, we continued to invest to grow, reallocating resources to maximize customer impact and growth, with the goal of creating a better balance in our business. In addition, we continued to return value to our shareholders by repurchasing US$275.0 million worth of shares during the quarter, and we are committed to a new US$1.0 billion program once we fully utilize the current repurchase program."
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
REVENUES
Total net revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were RMB20.7 billion (US$2.9 billion), compared with RMB22.8 billion in the prior year period.
GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.0 billion (US$706.1 million), compared with RMB5.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 24.0% from 23.6% in the prior year period.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 6.1% year over year to RMB3.8 billion (US$536.6 million) from RMB4.0 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was 18.2%, compared with 17.6% in the prior year period.
- Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 2.0% year over year to RMB1.7 billion (US$247.3 million) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was 8.4%, compared with 7.8% in the prior year period.
- Marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 7.7% year over year to RMB617.8 million (US$88.0 million) from RMB669.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.0%, compared with 2.9% in the prior year period.
- Technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 4.3% year over year to RMB454.2 million (US$64.7 million) from RMB435.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.2%, compared with 1.9% in the prior year period.
- General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 15.3% year over year to RMB957.8 million (US$136.5 million) from RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 decreased to 4.6% from 5.0% in the prior year period.
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.3 billion (US$189.5 million), compared with RMB1.5 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.4%, compared with 6.7% in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the third quarter of 2024, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1.7 billion (US$242.4 million), compared with RMB2.1 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the third quarter of 2024 was 8.2%, compared with 9.1% in the prior year period.
NET INCOME
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.0 billion (US$149.0 million), compared with RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was 5.1%, compared with 5.3% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1.97 (US$0.28), compared with RMB2.19 in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB1.3 billion (US$186.8 million), compared with RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the third quarter of 2024 was 6.3%, compared with 8.1% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB2.47 (US$0.35), compared with RMB3.33 in the prior year period.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 530,188,575.
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB22.5 billion (US$3.2 billion) and short term investments of RMB1.6 billion (US$222.3 million).
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB508.9 million (US$72.5 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:
For the three months ended
Sept 30, 2023
RMB'000
Sept 30, 2024
RMB'000
Sept 30, 2024
US$'000
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,204,020
508,890
72,516
Reconciling items:
Net impact from internet financing activities[11]
(102,537)
(15,603)
(2,223)
Capital expenditures
(1,071,555)
(1,083,596)
(154,411)
Free cash inflow (outflow)
29,928
(590,309)
(84,118)
For the trailing twelve months ended
Sept 30, 2023
RMB'000
Sept 30, 2024
RMB'000
Sept 30, 2024
US$'000
Net cash generated from operating activities
12,243,732
8,931,635
1,272,748
Reconciling items:
Net impact from internet financing activities
295,072
2,152
307
Capital expenditures
(4,419,331)
(4,372,251)
(623,041)
Free cash inflow
8,119,473
4,561,536
650,014
Share Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company repurchased US$275.0 million of its ADSs under its current US$1.0 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through March 2025. As of September 30, 2024, the Company has an unutilized amount of US$55.3 million under this program.
In August 2024, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1.0 billion of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares for a 24-month period commencing from the full utilization of the existing share repurchase program adopted in March 2023, as amended.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB31.2 billion and RMB32.9 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 10% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on September 30, 2024, or at any other rate.
[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the given period, including the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.
[3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's self-operated online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms, excluding those who made their purchases from the Company's online stores operated at third-party platforms, at least once during the relevant period. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company updated its definition of "active customers" to exclude registered members who make their purchases from the Company's online stores operated at third-party platforms. The active customer figures for the historical periods presented in this press release have been retrospectively adjusted accordingly.
[4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the given period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned.
[5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.
[6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues.
[7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.
[8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues.
[9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
[10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights.
[11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,2023
September 30,2024
September 30,2024
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Product revenues
21,077,354
18,920,273
2,696,117
Other revenues (1)
1,688,507
1,755,668
250,181
Total net revenues
22,765,861
20,675,941
2,946,298
Cost of revenues
(17,384,331)
(15,720,539)
(2,240,159)
Gross profit
5,381,530
4,955,402
706,139
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses (2)
(1,771,903)
(1,735,673)
(247,331)
Marketing expenses
(669,608)
(617,815)
(88,038)
Technology and content expenses
(435,279)
(454,154)
(64,716)
General and administrative expenses
(1,131,241)
(957,798)
(136,485)
Total operating expenses
(4,008,031)
(3,765,440)
(536,570)
Other operating income
160,165
139,939
19,941
Income from operations
1,533,664
1,329,901
189,510
Investment (loss) gain and revaluation of investments
(94,939)
96,934
13,813
Impairment loss of investments
0
(43,555)
(6,207)
Interest expense
(466)
(15,895)
(2,265)
Interest income
166,246
174,651
24,888
Exchange loss
(33,632)
(86,182)
(12,281)
Income before income tax expense and share of income of equity
1,570,873
1,455,854
207,458
Income tax expenses
(364,835)
(474,220)
(67,576)
Share of income of equity method investees
24,528
79,043
11,264
Net income
1,230,566
1,060,677
151,146
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(22,274)
(15,338)
(2,186)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,208,292
1,045,339
148,960
Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
108,463,991
104,496,269
104,496,269
-Diluted
110,416,154
106,037,715
106,037,715
Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
11.14
10.00
1.42
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
10.94
9.86
1.41
Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic
2.23
2.00
0.28
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted
2.19
1.97
0.28
(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from the Shan Shan
(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.2 billion and RMB1.2 billion in the three month
(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A
Three Months Ended
September 30,2023
September 30,2024
September 30,2024
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating
Fulfillment expenses
20,798
20,241
2,884
Marketing expenses
7,985
7,584
1,081
Technology and content expenses
89,333
94,101
13,409
General and administrative expenses
421,423
249,179
35,508
Total
539,539
371,105
52,882
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
December 31,2023
September 30,2024
September 30,2024
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
25,414,729
21,870,029
3,116,454
Restricted cash
882,637
583,747
83,183
Short term investments
1,983,201
1,560,246
222,333
Accounts receivable, net
778,767
895,057
127,545
Amounts due from related parties,net
553,502
678,032
96,619
Other receivables and prepayments,net
2,298,612
2,508,604
357,473
Loan receivables,net
4,437
5,871
837
Inventories
5,644,713
4,626,792
659,313
Total current assets
37,560,598
32,728,378
4,663,757
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
16,882,100
18,106,529
2,580,160
Deposits for property and equipment
200,739
172,570
24,591
Land use rights, net
10,132,626
10,744,108
1,531,023
Intangible assets, net
332,821
328,789
46,852
Investment in equity method investees
2,155,561
2,118,264
301,850
Other investments
2,916,189
3,166,681
451,248
Other long-term assets
147,669
179,564
25,588
Goodwill
755,213
755,213
107,617
Deferred tax assets, net
685,017
733,805
104,566
Operating lease right-of-use assets
554,061
450,714
64,226
Total non-current assets
34,761,996
36,756,237
5,237,721
TOTAL ASSETS
72,322,594
69,484,615
9,901,478
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short term loans
1,425,576
5,401,127
769,654
Accounts payable
17,259,395
11,352,270
1,617,686
Advance from customers
1,689,881
1,570,520
223,797
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
9,560,449
8,176,729
1,165,175
Amounts due to related parties
150,373
156,123
22,247
Deferred income
457,594
437,622
62,361
Operating lease liabilities
80,868
62,162
8,858
Total current liabilities
30,624,136
27,156,553
3,869,778
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liability
692,492
490,498
69,895
Deferred income-non current
1,756,949
2,103,696
299,774
Operating lease liabilities
689,259
602,394
85,840
Total non-current liabilities
3,138,700
3,196,588
455,509
TOTAL LIABILITIES
33,762,836
30,353,141
4,325,287
EQUITY:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642 shares
62
64
9
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358 shares
11
11
2
Treasury shares, at cost (5,977,682 and 12,908,649 Class A shares as
(3,624,763)
(7,086,151)
(1,009,768)
Additional paid-in capital
4,444,755
4,955,622
706,170
Retained earnings
36,836,928
40,459,508
5,765,434
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(695,589)
(725,612)
(103,399)
Non-controlling interests
1,598,354
1,528,032
217,743
Total shareholders' equity
38,559,758
39,131,474
5,576,191
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
72,322,594
69,484,615
9,901,478
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended
September 30,2023
September 30,2024
September 30,2024
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Income from operations
1,533,664
1,329,901
189,510
Share-based compensation expenses
539,539
371,105
52,882
Non-GAAP income from operations
2,073,203
1,701,006
242,392
Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,208,292
1,045,339
148,960
Share-based compensation expenses
539,539
371,105
52,882
Impairment loss of investments
0
43,555
6,207
Investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding
95,192
(96,934)
(13,813)
Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(4)
17,717
(41,078)
(5,854)
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(19,695)
(11,242)
(1,602)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders
1,841,045
1,310,745
186,780
(4) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment (gain) loss and revaluation of investments on the share of
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
108,463,991
104,496,269
104,496,269
-Diluted
110,416,154
106,037,715
106,037,715
Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
16.97
12.54
1.79
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
16.67
12.36
1.76
Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
3.39
2.51
0.36
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's
3.33
2.47
0.35
SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited