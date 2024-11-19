LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viking Holdings Ltd (the "Company" or "Viking") (NYSE: VIK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key Highlights

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 11.4%, or $171.9 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Gross margin increased 18.0% and Adjusted Gross Margin increased 12.0% compared to the same period in 2023, resulting in a Net Yield of $576.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

Diluted EPS was $0.86 and Adjusted EPS was $0.89.

Net Leverage improved from 3.0x as of June 30, 2024 to 2.4x as of September 30, 2024.

As of November 3, 2024, for its Core Products, Viking had sold 95% of its Capacity Passenger Cruise Days for the 2024 season and 70% for the 2025 season.

" The strength of our one Viking brand and our loyal guests are two key factors that drove our impressive third quarter financial results, positioning us for what looks to be a strong 2024," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. " With our capacity sold for 2024, our sales and marketing focus has shifted to the upcoming 2025 season and beyond. As we continue to expand our fleet in the coming months and years, we are capitalizing on our own ability to generate demand fueled by our distinctive and well-defined product, strong brand recognition, effective cross-selling practices, and a singular sales and marketing approach."

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

During the third quarter of 2024, Capacity PCDs increased by 1.9% over the same period in 2023. Occupancy for the third quarter of 2024 was 94.0%.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $1,678.7 million, an increase of $171.9 million, or 11.4% over the same period in 2023 mainly driven by higher revenue per PCD in 2024 compared to 2023.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was $717.8 million, an increase of $109.3 million, or 18.0%, over the same period in 2023 and Adjusted Gross Margin for the third quarter of 2024 was $1,098.9 million, an increase of $118.1 million, or 12.0%, over the same period in 2023. Net Yield was $576 for the third quarter, up 11.0% year-over year.

For the third quarter of 2024, vessel operating expenses were $329.2 million and vessel operating expenses excluding fuel were $284.8 million. Compared to the same period in 2023, vessel operating expenses increased $11.8 million, or 3.7%, and vessel operating expenses excluding fuel increased $12.1 million, or 4.4% mainly driven by maintenance and repair costs and the increase in the size of the Company's fleet in 2024 compared to 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $374.8 million compared to a net loss of $1,238.2 million for the same period in 2023. The net income for the third quarter of 2024 includes a loss of $18.6 million from the revaluation of warrants issued by the Company due to stock price appreciation. In comparison, the third quarter of 2023 includes a loss of $1,518.5 million from the impact of the Series C Preference Shares and an additional $72.7 million loss due to the revaluation of warrants issued by the Company. The Company's Series C Preference Shares converted into ordinary shares immediately prior to the consummation of the Company's IPO. The second quarter of 2024 was the final quarterly period for which the financial results included Private Placement derivative loss and interest expense related to the Series C Preference Shares. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd for the third quarter of 2024 was $393.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $73.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by higher revenue per PCD.

Diluted EPS was $0.86 and Adjusted EPS was $0.89 for the third quarter of 2024.

" We have already sold 70% of the capacity PCDs for our Core Products for 2025, with both volume and rates exceeding those for the 2024 season at the same point in time. As we continue to deliver strong financial results, we remain equally committed to providing unforgettable experiences for our guests," said Leah Talactac, CFO of Viking. " Our focus on excellence creates lasting memories that inspire our guests to return and sail with us time and again. In addition, our efficiently designed ships lead to strong margins. This balance is key to our long-term success and sustainable growth."

Update on Operating Capacity and Bookings

For our Core Products, operating capacity is 5% higher for the 2024 season compared to the 2023 season and 12% higher for the 2025 season compared to the 2024 season.

As of November 3, 2024, for our Core Products, we had sold 95% of our Capacity PCDs for the 2024 season and 70% for the 2025 season. We had $4,633 million of Advance Bookings for the 2024 season, 14% higher than the 2023 season at the same point in time; and we had $4,329 million of Advance Bookings for the 2025 season, 26% higher than the 2024 season at the same point in time. Advance Bookings per PCD for the 2024 season was $727, 8% higher than the 2023 season at the same point in time, and Advance Bookings per PCD for the 2025 season was $820, 7% higher than the 2024 season at the same point in time.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024:

The Company had $2.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn revolver facility of $375.0 million.

The scheduled principal payments were $52.7 million for the remainder of 2024 and $461.9 million for 2025.

Deferred revenue was $4.0 billion.

New Build and Capacity

During October 2024, the Company:

Took delivery of the Viking Sobek, a river vessel that will operate in Egypt.

Exercised its options for ship XIX and ship XX, which are both scheduled for delivery in 2030 and are subject to certain financing and other conditions.

Entered into option agreements for four additional ocean ships, two of which have an exercise date of October 30, 2025, for delivery in 2031 and two of which have an exercise date of July 31, 2026, for delivery in 2032.

Based on the committed orderbook, the Company expects to take delivery of one ocean ship later this year.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, visit www.viking.com.

Definitions

"Adjusted Earnings per Share" or "Adjusted EPS" represents Adjusted Net Income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd divided by Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is EBITDA (consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for interest income, interest expense, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation, amortization and impairment) as further adjusted for non-cash Private Placement derivative gains and losses, currency gains or losses, stock-based compensation expense and other financial income (loss) (which includes forward gains and losses, gain or loss on disposition of assets, certain non-cash fair value adjustments, restructuring charges and non-recurring items).

"Adjusted Gross Margin" is gross margin adjusted for vessel operating expenses and ship depreciation and impairment. Gross margin is calculated pursuant to IFRS as total revenue less total cruise operating expenses and ship depreciation and impairment.

" Adjusted Net Income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd" represents net income (loss) attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd excluding certain items that we believe are not part of our primary operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance. We believe that interest expense and Private Placement derivatives gain (loss) related to our Series C Preference Shares, warrants gain (loss), debt extinguishment and modification costs, gain (loss) on embedded derivatives associated with debt and financial liabilities, impairment charges and reversals and certain other gains and losses are not a part of our primary operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance.

"Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding" represents the diluted weighted-average ordinary shares and special shares outstanding, adjusted for outstanding warrants and the impact of RSUs and stock options under the treasury stock method to the extent not included in diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, as further adjusted in 2024 to reflect the conversion of the Series C Preference Shares and preference shares as if it had occurred at the beginning of the year.

"Advance Bookings" is the aggregate ticketed amount for guest bookings for our voyages at a specific point in time, and include bookings for cruises, land extensions and air.

"Capacity PCDs" is, with respect to any given period, a measurement of capacity that represents, for each ship operating during the relevant period, the number of berths multiplied by the number of Ship Operating Days, determined on an aggregated basis for all ships in operation during the relevant period.

"Core Products" are Viking River, Viking Ocean, Viking Expedition and Viking Mississippi, which are marketed to North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

"Diluted Earnings Per Share" or "Diluted EPS" is diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary and special shares.

"Net Debt" is Total Debt plus lease liabilities net of cash and cash equivalents.

"Net Leverage" is Net Debt divided by trailing four quarter Adjusted EBITDA.

"Net Yield" is Adjusted Gross Margin divided by PCDs.

"Occupancy" is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of PCDs to Capacity PCDs with respect to any given period. We do not allow more than two passengers to occupy a two-berth stateroom. Additionally, we have guests who choose to travel alone and are willing to pay higher prices for single occupancy in a two-berth stateroom. As a result, our Occupancy cannot exceed 100%, and may be less than 100%, even if all our staterooms are booked.

"Passenger Cruise Days" or "PCDs" is the number of passengers carried for each cruise, with respect to any given period and for each ship operating during the relevant period, multiplied by the number of Ship Operating Days.

"Ship Operating Days" is the number of days within any given period that a ship is in service and carrying cruise passengers, determined on an aggregated basis for all ships in operation during the relevant period.

"Total Debt" is indebtedness outstanding, gross of loan fees, excluding lease liabilities, Private Placement liabilities and Private Placement derivatives.

"Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel" is vessel operating expenses less fuel expense.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Margin, Net Yield, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, to analyze our performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure because we believe it facilitates a comparison of our consolidated operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and provides for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under IFRS can provide alone. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of our business on an ongoing basis using criteria that our management uses for evaluation and planning purposes. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical financial position and consolidated operating performance on a more consistent basis, our management also uses Adjusted EBITDA in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors, assessing our ability to incur and service our indebtedness and in communications with our board of directors concerning our operating performance. We utilize Adjusted Gross Margin and Net Yield to manage our business because these measures reflect revenue earned net of certain direct variable costs.

We also present certain non-IFRS financial measures because we believe that they are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. Our non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS.

See "Definitions" for additional information about our non-IFRS financial measures and "Non-IFRS Reconciling Information" for a reconciliation for each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including among others, statements relating to our future financial performance, our business prospects and strategy, our expected fleet additions, our anticipated financial position, liquidity and capital needs and other similar matters. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements in this press release by using words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this press release or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by us, or on our behalf. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements included in this press release as a result of various factors, which are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in USD and thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Cruise and land $ 1,564,842 $ 1,402,252 $ 3,710,665 $ 3,341,830 Onboard and other 113,895 104,546 273,488 248,733 Total revenue 1,678,737 1,506,798 3,984,153 3,590,563 Cruise operating expenses Commissions and transportation costs (366,616 ) (337,892 ) (850,104 ) (804,959 ) Direct costs of cruise, land and onboard (213,254 ) (188,155 ) (502,204 ) (441,848 ) Vessel operating (329,249 ) (317,387 ) (939,337 ) (905,457 ) Total cruise operating expenses (909,119 ) (843,434 ) (2,291,645 ) (2,152,264 ) Other operating expenses Selling and administration (218,978 ) (188,252 ) (659,389 ) (589,571 ) Depreciation, amortization and impairment (61,052 ) (62,807 ) (187,104 ) (188,817 ) Total other operating expenses (280,030 ) (251,059 ) (846,493 ) (778,388 ) Operating income 489,588 412,305 846,015 659,911 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 16,758 12,607 49,965 31,440 Interest expense (90,002 ) (122,873 ) (308,114 ) (419,800 ) Currency (loss) gain (18,313 ) 21,096 (8,133 ) 6,114 Private Placement derivative loss - (1,494,781 ) (364,214 ) (1,428,521 ) Other financial loss (18,359 ) (68,475 ) (164,882 ) (108,748 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 379,672 (1,240,121 ) 50,637 (1,259,604 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,872 ) 1,929 (13,964 ) (2,901 ) Net income (loss) $ 374,800 $ (1,238,192 ) $ 36,673 $ (1,262,505 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 375,094 $ (1,238,199 ) $ 36,522 $ (1,262,499 ) Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests $ (294 ) $ 7 $ 151 $ (6 ) Weighted-average ordinary and special shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 431,604 221,936 339,779 221,936 Diluted 435,521 221,936 341,922 221,936 Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary and special shares Basic $ 0.87 $ (3.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (3.03 ) Diluted $ 0.86 $ (3.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (3.03 )

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in USD and thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 374,800 $ (1,238,192 ) $ 36,673 $ (1,262,505 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net income (loss) in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (4,434 ) (2,405 ) (584 ) 10,271 Net change in cash flow hedges 23,386 (14,362 ) 4,369 (16,580 ) Net other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net income (loss) in subsequent periods 18,952 (16,767 ) 3,785 (6,309 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 18,952 (16,767 ) 3,785 (6,309 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 393,752 $ (1,254,959 ) $ 40,458 $ (1,268,814 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 394,034 $ (1,254,963 ) $ 40,306 $ (1,268,780 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests $ (282 ) $ 4 $ 152 $ (34 )

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in USD and thousands, unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (audited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets $ 5,878,503 $ 5,684,315 Right-of-use assets 273,145 268,834 Investments in associated companies 12,655 10,473 Deferred tax assets 48,580 42,853 Other non-current assets 149,538 136,855 Total non-current assets 6,362,421 6,143,330 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,385,458 1,513,713 Accounts and other receivables 236,748 344,754 Inventories 59,451 54,602 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 500,572 427,202 Current receivables due from related parties 3,836 12,316 Total current assets 3,186,065 2,352,587 Total assets $ 9,548,486 $ 8,495,917 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity $ (781,408 ) $ (5,349,879 ) Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of bank loans and financial liabilities 1,574,167 1,757,372 Secured Notes 1,017,031 1,015,657 Long-term portion of Unsecured Notes 2,024,017 2,270,246 Private Placement liability - 1,394,552 Private Placement derivative - 2,640,759 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 218,771 227,956 Deferred tax liabilities 3,860 4,082 Other non-current liabilities 26,503 171,281 Total non-current liabilities 4,864,349 9,481,905 Current liabilities Accounts payables 264,005 244,581 Short-term portion of bank loans and financial liabilities 200,217 253,020 Short-term portion of Unsecured Notes 249,422 - Short-term portion of lease liabilities 29,017 24,670 Deferred revenue 4,036,076 3,486,579 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 686,808 355,041 Total current liabilities 5,465,545 4,363,891 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities $ 9,548,486 $ 8,495,917

VIKING HOLDINGS LTD INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in USD and thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 36,673 $ (1,262,505 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows Depreciation, amortization and impairment 187,104 188,817 Amortization of debt transaction costs 22,713 29,167 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 48,033 Private Placement derivative loss 364,214 1,428,521 Foreign currency loss (gain) on loans 6,027 (17,742 ) Non-cash financial loss 162,562 116,001 Stock based compensation expense 10,534 15,074 Interest income (49,965 ) (31,440 ) Interest expense 285,401 342,600 Dividend income (443 ) (2,969 ) Changes in working capital: Increase in deferred revenue 549,497 273,413 Changes in other liabilities and assets 148,424 123,151 Increase in inventories (4,532 ) (7,877 ) Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities 7,728 (5,023 ) Changes in other non-current assets and other non-current liabilities (16,322 ) 28,868 Changes in related party receivables and payables 8,480 6,839 Income taxes paid (6,606 ) (5,179 ) Net cash flow from operating activities 1,711,489 1,267,749 Cash flows from investing activities Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (367,021 ) (578,121 ) Capital contribution to associated company (6,500 ) (7,000 ) Prepayment for vessel charter - (1,382 ) Dividends received 443 2,969 Interest received 52,361 31,440 Net cash flow used in investing activities (320,717 ) (552,094 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (256,530 ) (894,922 ) Proceeds from borrowings - 1,069,088 Transaction costs incurred for borrowings (4,698 ) (51,252 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions, and offering expenses 243,927 - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (124,109 ) - Dividend distribution (18,949 ) (24,624 ) Penalties paid for early extinguishment of debt - (32,906 ) Principal payments for lease liabilities (23,102 ) (14,067 ) Interest payments for lease liabilities (15,761 ) (17,271 ) Interest paid (322,912 ) (330,521 ) Net cash flow used in financing activities (522,134 ) (296,475 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 868,638 419,180 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,107 (1,699 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 871,745 $ 417,481 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 $ 1,513,713 $ 1,253,140 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 2,385,458 1,670,621 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 871,745 $ 417,481

The following table sets forth selected statistical and operating data on a consolidated basis:

Statistical and Operating Data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Consolidated Vessels operated 87 84 87 84 Passengers 208,337 207,425 500,103 489,909 PCDs 1,908,364 1,890,785 4,730,050 4,529,065 Capacity PCDs 2,030,236 1,992,534 5,026,720 4,799,636 Occupancy 94.0 % 94.9 % 94.1 % 94.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin (in thousands) $ 1,098,867 $ 980,751 $ 2,631,845 $ 2,343,756 Net Yield $ 576 $ 519 $ 556 $ 517 Vessel operating expenses (in thousands) $ 329,249 $ 317,387 $ 939,337 $ 905,457 Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel (in thousands) $ 284,804 $ 272,682 $ 807,940 $ 769,525 Vessel operating expenses per Capacity PCD $ 162 $ 159 $ 187 $ 189 Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel per Capacity PCD $ 140 $ 137 $ 161 $ 160

The following table sets forth selected statistical and operating data for Viking River and for Viking Ocean:

Statistical and Operating Data Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Viking River Vessels operated 70 70 Passengers 276,078 277,299 PCDs 2,192,888 2,208,591 Capacity PCDs 2,300,424 2,309,656 Occupancy 95.3 % 95.6 % Adjusted Gross Margin (in thousands) $ 1,197,797 $ 1,068,040 Net Yield $ 546 $ 484 Viking Ocean (a) Vessels operated 10 9 Passengers 188,764 183,335 PCDs 2,197,517 2,045,476 Capacity PCDs 2,312,910 2,158,530 Occupancy 95.0 % 94.8 % Adjusted Gross Margin (in thousands) $ 1,171,083 $ 1,048,593 Net Yield $ 533 $ 513

(a) Vessels operated includes the Viking Yi Dun, which operated for select Viking Ocean sailings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-IFRS Reconciling Information

The following table reconciles gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted Gross Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 on a consolidated basis:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Consolidated September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,678,737 $ 1,506,798 $ 3,984,153 $ 3,590,563 Total cruise operating expenses (909,119 ) (843,434 ) (2,291,645 ) (2,152,264 ) Ship depreciation (51,817 ) (54,840 ) (157,542 ) (164,375 ) Gross margin 717,801 608,524 1,534,966 1,273,924 Ship depreciation 51,817 54,840 157,542 164,375 Vessel operating 329,249 317,387 939,337 905,457 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,098,867 $ 980,751 $ 2,631,845 $ 2,343,756

The following tables reconcile gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted Gross Margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 for Viking River and for Viking Ocean:

Nine Months Ended Viking River September 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,937,289 $ 1,771,808 Total cruise operating expenses (1,146,990 ) (1,092,912 ) Ship depreciation (57,045 ) (67,933 ) Gross margin 733,254 610,963 Ship depreciation 57,045 67,933 Vessel operating 407,498 389,144 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,197,797 $ 1,068,040

Nine Months Ended Viking Ocean September 30, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 1,684,506 $ 1,508,344 Total cruise operating expenses (922,988 ) (862,517 ) Ship depreciation (75,123 ) (71,967 ) Gross margin 686,395 573,860 Ship depreciation 75,123 71,967 Vessel operating 409,565 402,766 Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,171,083 $ 1,048,593

The following table reconciles vessel operating expenses excluding fuel to vessel operating expenses, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Vessel operating expenses $ 329,249 $ 317,387 $ 939,337 $ 905,457 Fuel expense (44,445 ) (44,705 ) (131,397 ) (135,932 ) Vessel operating expenses excluding fuel $ 284,804 $ 272,682 $ 807,940 $ 769,525

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 374,800 $ (1,238,192 ) $ 36,673 $ (1,262,505 ) Interest income (16,758 ) (12,607 ) (49,965 ) (31,440 ) Interest expense 90,002 122,873 308,114 419,800 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,872 (1,929 ) 13,964 2,901 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 61,052 62,807 187,104 188,817 EBITDA 513,968 (1,067,048 ) 495,890 (682,427 ) Private Placement derivative loss - 1,494,781 364,214 1,428,521 Warrants loss 18,594 72,660 165,324 70,877 Other financial (income) loss (52 ) (1,407 ) (1,656 ) 45,511 Currency loss (gain) 18,313 (21,096 ) 8,133 (6,114 ) Stock based compensation expense 3,476 2,815 10,534 15,074 Adjusted EBITDA $ 554,299 $ 480,705 $ 1,042,439 $ 871,442

The following tables show the calculation of Adjusted EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, the following tables reconcile net income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted Net Income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd and diluted weighted-average ordinary shares and special shares outstanding, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, to Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands) Net income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 375,094 $ 36,522 Interest expense and Private Placement derivatives loss related to Series C Preference Shares - 396,207 Warrants loss 18,594 165,324 (Gain) loss, net, for debt extinguishment and modification costs and embedded derivatives associated with debt and financial liabilities (52 ) (431 ) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 393,636 $ 597,622

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands) Weighted-average ordinary shares and special shares outstanding - Diluted 435,521 341,922 Outstanding warrants 8,733 8,733 Assumed conversion of Series C Preference Shares and preference shares at the beginning of 2024 - 82,155 Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 444,254 432,810

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Viking Holdings Ltd $ 393,636 $ 597,622 Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 444,254 432,810 Adjusted EPS $ 0.89 $ 1.38

The following table calculates Net Leverage for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024:

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 (unaudited) (in thousands, except Net Leverage) Long-term debt (1) $ 4,710,831 $ 4,743,410 Current portion of long-term debt (1) 465,227 456,153 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 218,771 215,385 Short-term portion of lease liabilities 29,017 24,658 Total 5,423,846 5,439,606 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (2,385,458 ) (1,842,142 ) Net Debt $ 3,038,388 $ 3,597,464 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,261,319 $ 1,187,725 Net Leverage 2.4 x 3.0 x

(1) All amounts are gross of fees.

