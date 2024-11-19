The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed on a $160 million financing package for two solar projects in southeastern Azerbaijan, totaling 760 MW. Abu Dhabi-based Masdar is co-developing the project with a subsidiary of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (Socar). The ADB has signed loans totaling $160 million to finance two solar projects in southeastern Azerbaijan. The 445 MW Bilasuvar and 315 MW Neftchala solar plants will be developed by Masdar in partnership with Socar Green, a subsidiary of Socar. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy approved the construction of the two solar projects in June. ...

