Prometric Unveils AI-Powered Auto Scoring Technology Designed to Transform High-Volume Grading

New AI-driven autoscoring solution enhances grading efficiency and consistency with over 95% accuracy, significantly reducing time and costs across all testing formats.

BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader in testing and assessment solutions, announced the launch of Finetune Score, powered by Learnable.ai, at the Asia Association of Test Publishers (A-ATP) conference in Bangkok. This innovative auto-scoring solution is tailored for high-volume assessment environments, combining precision AI and optical character recognition (OCR) to deliver accurate, consistent, and easily understood grading outcomes-even for complex math and science equations and formula-based questions.?

Developed in collaboration with experts from Harvard Innovation Lab, MIT, and leading AI organizations like OpenAI and Google Brain, Finetune Score is the newest addition to Prometric's suite of Finetune AI solutions, which includes Finetune Generate® and Finetune Catalog. Leveraging advanced computational models, Finetune Score automates labor-intensive grading, evaluating various question types with over 95% accuracy, which reduces time and costs for educational and certification institutions.

Finetune Score supports diverse assessment formats, including multiple-choice and complex open-ended and mathematical responses, using OCR to accurately interpret handwritten and typewritten content. With seamless API integration, it adapts to existing grading systems, enabling rapid implementation and immediate, actionable feedback for students and candidates.?

"At Prometric, we are committed to advancing the future of testing by integrating AI that enhances grading precision and efficiency at scale," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric. "Finetune Score aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions for clients in the K-12, higher education, and professional sectors, ensuring accurate grading for subjects as diverse as math, science, and beyond."?

"I'm excited to partner with Prometric to deliver accurate, trustworthy, and explainable automarking solutions on a global scale," said Dr. Royal Wang, CEO of Learnable.ai. "This collaboration enhances Prometric's AI-driven offerings, providing a seamless experience from exam development to scoring and demonstrating Learnable's test-specific AI capabilities. Together, we aim to provide faster, reliable results with rigorous, unbiased scoring."?

With its debut at ATP Bangkok, Prometric underscores its commitment to advancing AI's role in testing, positioning Finetune Score as an essential tool for institutions worldwide seeking an efficient, unbiased, and scalable grading solution.?

About Prometric ?

Prometric is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, supporting more than eight million test-takers annually. Through partnerships with industry leaders like Learnable.ai, Prometric is advancing innovations that redefine the future of assessments in education and professional certification.?

About Learnable.ai ?

Learnable is an AI company delivering trusted, leading AI solutions in testing and education. Through advancements in deep reinforcement learning, the team pioneers some of the most advanced large language models (LLMs) in the field. Learnable aims to empower learners and educators to reach their full potential with innovative, reliable AI-driven tools, striving to be the go-to AI partner in nurturing global, multidisciplinary talent.?

