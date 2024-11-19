Stornaway.io: Stornaway Voyager Transforms Static Video Content into Dynamic Visual Journeys and Gamified Experiences

Create immersive interactive videos using content from any online platform while keeping your audience engaged through a magic window

Stornaway.io , the creative technology start-up that turns video into conversations, today announced the release of Stornaway Voyager, an evolution of its popular interactive video platform that revolutionizes visual story design, content discovery, and audience retention. Stornaway opens up a world of creative possibilities by enabling users to transform ordinary social posts, complex product demonstrations, online ads, HR training, and corporate presentations into extraordinary, captivating journeys and gamified experiences.

Adding a whole new level of interactive design, Stornaway Voyager lets users harness content from every corner of the web through the Stornaway Magic Window. Easily weave social posts, live streams, polls, pages and more from any online source - YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and websites - into your Stornaway project.Built-in data tracking tools enable users to analyze data and improve content performance and audience experience.

"We are increasingly challenged by chasing audiences across multiple platforms and relying on the dark arts of 'algorithm whisperers' to reach intended viewers. Voyager combats the growing digital distractions and social media scatter by giving you total control over content and how you want to engage with your audience," says Stornaway CEO and co-founder Kate Dimbleby. "Voyager empowers you to do more than just create. It invites you to interact, track, and learn, and most importantly, foster a more intimate connection between you and your audience."

Stornaway is already the world's most popular interactive video platform, used by more than 30,000 content creators and put to the test with major brands.

Stornaway integrates with Adobe Express and one-click publishing that makes it easy to create and share projects via the Stornaway Magic Window on the web, social platforms, and even via email.

Stornaway Key Highlights:

Turn Video Into Measurable Conversations : Stornaway lets you turn video into interactive user journeys with data you can track. Use YouTube videos, social media, web pages, forms, maps and much more. Add buttons and link them to form a guided user journey. Embed as a magic window on your own pages.

Seamless Cross-platform Journeys : Curate personalized, gamified customer journeys combining media from across the web in one place: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, Facebook Live, and more, with added smart interactions, forms, scores, and granular analytics.

Combat Social Media Scatter and Algorithm Whispering : Voyager addresses the top challenges identified by our research - social media scatter, algorithm whispering, and digital distraction - letting you take control of videos, images and pages scattered across multiple apps, platforms and sites.

User-Friendly Design: With Stornaway's "miraculously simple and intuitive" design app and embeddable interactive portal, Voyager is a major step forward to unlock the next generation of how we experience the web on every device.

"We are changing the DNA of web video," said Ru Howe, Chief Design and Technology Officer of Stornaway, pioneer of web video and one of the world's first videobloggers pre-YouTube (ref: Videoblogging Before YouTube by Trine Bjorkmann Berry)."It's hard to remember, but there was a time before YouTube, when video didn't really exist online. I was lucky enough to be part of a group of weird and wonderful early videobloggers who pioneered that - it was an exciting moment. But since then the essence of web video technology hasn't really changed much: videos are still just individual clips, episodes or films - while everything else has become more interactive and personalised. So I feel the same excitement now as I did back then because video is having this huge new shift - alongside the advances in generative AI, Stornaway is part of this new evolution of video. I think it's the biggest change to happen to video editing in 20 years."

To try out Voyager, please visit: https://www.stornaway.io/voyager/

About Stornaway

Founded in 2020 by jazz singer and creative producer Kate Dimbleby and pioneering media technologist Ru Howe, Stornaway is backed by top media-savvy angel investors and Innovate UK. With over 30,000 global creators using its platform, Stornaway is the leading choice for crafting interactive video and 360° stories without coding.

Awarded Best Interactive Video Platform 2024, Stornaway's clients include Enterprise learning teams at Johnson & Johnson, Discovery Education, and leading universities worldwide.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) Kristin@grithaus.agency

(p) (207) 974-7744

