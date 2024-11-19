Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW), the innovative company behind the premium artesian spring water brand BE WATER, is excited to announce discussions with a prominent Midwest-based grocery chain operating over 2,000 retail locations. The potential agreement could significantly expand BE WATER's availability to consumers across the region.

The grocery chain, known for its focus on high-quality products and community engagement, requested pricing and proposal details from Greene Concepts which the Company has provided and presently under review and discussions with the grocery chain. This development represents a pivotal opportunity for BE WATER to further its mission of providing natural hydration to customers nationwide.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, shared his enthusiasm, "This opportunity aligns perfectly with our vision to make BE WATER a household name. Partnering with such a well-respected grocery chain would enable us to reach a broader audience, bringing the pure and refreshing taste of BE WATER to more families across the Midwest."

The U.S. bottled water market is booming, with annual sales exceeding $94 billion and continued growth driven by consumer demand for healthier beverage options. BE WATER, sourced and bottled at Greene Concepts' Marion, North Carolina plant, offers a clean, smooth taste and a commitment to sustainability, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious consumers.

"This inquiry reflects growing recognition of BE WATER's quality and consumer appeal," Mr. Greene added. "We look forward to the possibility of working with this grocery chain to deliver our product on a larger scale while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation."

As the company awaits feedback on its proposal, Greene Concepts remains focused on strengthening its production capabilities and customer satisfaction. Recent success with retailers such as Walmart and Camping World has demonstrated the enduring demand for BE WATER, and the company is poised to meet the increased demand that a partnership of this scale would require.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.





