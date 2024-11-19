Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

Finanznachrichten News

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings 
19-Nov-2024 / 13:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB0002349065 
Issuer Name 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
M&G Plc 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
15-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
18-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 13.740371       0.000000            13.740371   6022546 
or reached 
Position of previous      14.199286       0.000000            14.199286 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0002349065                   6022546                    13.740371 
Sub Total 8.A       6022546                      13.740371%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                  % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled      it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
person    undertaking          than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                      threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
M&G Plc    M&G Plc (Parent Company)   13.740371                       13.740371% 
       M&G Group Regulated Entity 
M&G Plc    Holding Company Limited    13.740371                       13.740371% 
       (wholly owned subsidiary of M 
       &G Plc) 
       M&G Group Limited (wholly 
M&G Plc    owned subsidiary of M&G Group 13.740371                       13.740371% 
       Regulated Entity Holding 
       Company Limited) 
       M&G FA Limited (wholly owned 
M&G Plc    subsidiary of M&G Group    13.740371                       13.740371% 
       Limited) 
       M&G Investment Management 
M&G Plc    Limited (wholly owned     13.740371                       13.740371% 
       subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Amended notification to exclude treasury shares from denominator.

12. Date of Completion

18-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 360078 
EQS News ID:  2033511 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033511&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
