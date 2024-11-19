Anzeige
19.11.2024 14:49 Uhr
The Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI): Iberian ham featured in London campaign to make it a reference point

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interprofessional Association of the Iberian Pig (ASICI) has launched a promotional campaign in London, titled "Awaken Your Ibérico Sense," aimed at strengthening the presence of Iberian ham in the British market and solidifying its position as a key product for UK consumers.

Backed by the European Union and Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food, the campaign was unveiled at an event held in the iconic Searcy's at The Gherkin. Among the attendees were renowned local chefs, who sampled a menu spotlighting Iberian ham-a gastronomic symbol of Spanish and European culture.

ASICI President Raúl García emphasized in an interview with EFE that the British market is "fundamental" for Iberian ham, as well as for "Spain's food sector as a whole, since, due to its high value and prestige, it contributes significantly to the recognition and positioning of Spanish gastronomy abroad."

"The United Kingdom is one of the top import destinations for Spanish products, and for us, it's a firm commitment," García said, adding that the British market ranks as the sixth-largest in volume over recent years and is showing growth.

Jesús Pérez, deputy director of ASICI, highlighted the success of previous programs, such as the "Ham Passion Tour" (2018-2020), which laid the groundwork for promoting Iberian ham in the UK.

"This is our second major campaign in the United Kingdom, and, truthfully, the product enjoys great recognition. Many celebrated Spanish chefs do an excellent job promoting and positioning Spanish gastronomy here," Pérez noted. He also stressed that the UK is among the world's most promising markets, alongside China and the United States.

Omar Allibhoy, a celebrated British chef with Spanish roots and one of the campaign's ambassadors, remarked, "In any context, whether as a dish in a restaurant or as an added ingredient in a recipe, it almost always ends up being the best dish on the menu."

The campaign will run in the United Kingdom until the end of 2027 and will include various training activities targeted at chefs, stakeholders, and professionals in the British food industry.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561844/Iberian_ham.mp4

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iberian-ham-featured-in-london-campaign-to-make-it-a-reference-point-302310037.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
