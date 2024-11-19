Bechtle AG, the German IT service provider, experienced a marginal decline in its stock value on Tuesday, with shares falling 0.7% to €32.70 on the XETRA exchange. Despite this minor setback, the company's long-term performance remains relatively stable. The stock reached its 52-week high of €52.42 on March 15, while its low point of €31.06 was recorded on November 1. Analysts maintain a positive outlook, projecting an average fair value of €45.60 per share. In the third quarter of 2024, Bechtle reported revenue of €1.51 billion, marking a 2.17% increase compared to the same period last year, with earnings per share at €0.45.

Financial Outlook and Market Position

Looking ahead, experts anticipate Bechtle's earnings per share for the full year 2024 to reach €1.98. The company's dividend forecast for the current year stands at €0.690 per share, slightly lower than the €0.700 distributed in 2023. With a market capitalization of €4.1 billion and an attractive price-to-sales ratio of 0.64, Bechtle's stock shows potential for undervaluation. The company plans to release its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, which will provide further insights into its performance and market position.

Ad

Fresh Bechtle information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Bechtle analysis...