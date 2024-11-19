Bechtle AG, the German IT service provider, experienced a marginal decline in its stock value on Tuesday, with shares falling 0.7% to €32.70 on the XETRA exchange. Despite this minor setback, the company's long-term performance remains relatively stable. The stock reached its 52-week high of €52.42 on March 15, while its low point of €31.06 was recorded on November 1. Analysts maintain a positive outlook, projecting an average fair value of €45.60 per share. In the third quarter of 2024, Bechtle reported revenue of €1.51 billion, marking a 2.17% increase compared to the same period last year, with earnings per share at €0.45.
Financial Outlook and Market Position
Looking ahead, experts anticipate Bechtle's earnings per share for the full year 2024 to reach €1.98. The company's dividend forecast for the current year stands at €0.690 per share, slightly lower than the €0.700 distributed in 2023. With a market capitalization of €4.1 billion and an attractive price-to-sales ratio of 0.64, Bechtle's stock shows potential for undervaluation. The company plans to release its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, which will provide further insights into its performance and market position.
AdBechtle Stock: New Analysis - 19 November
Fresh Bechtle information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Bechtle analysis...