19.11.2024 15:07 Uhr
Ancoris Named a Product Challenger for Generative AI by ISG in Two Quadrants

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris, a leading provider of AI-native solutions, today announced that it has been named a Product Challenger for Generative AI by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. ISG's Provider Lens Generative AI report assesses the capabilities of vendors offering generative AI solutions in two key market segments: Strategy and Consulting, and Development and Deployment. Ancoris was positioned as a Product Challenger in both quadrants, recognising its innovative capabilities and strong market presence.

Ancoris Logo 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Ancoris)

"We are thrilled to be recognised by ISG as a Product Challenger for Generative AI" said Andre Azevedo, CEO of Ancoris. "This recognition validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that empower businesses to unlock new possibilities and drive growth."

"We don't believe in AI for the sake of it. We work with our customers on the business problems they want to solve and how technology can help. To successfully embed AI in your business processes, you need quality data and quality code, and that's what we deliver" said Azevedo. "Whether we start with rapid prototyping or go straight into building production software, we keep 100% focused on delivering outcomes for our customers.

After being named one of Google Cloud's Partners of the Year, recognised by The Sunday Times as a Best Place to Work, and most recently named a Leader for Data Analytics and Machine Learning in ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem, Ancoris cemented their credentials in using experimentation to advance AI adoption by winning the Guinness World Record Hackathon with Formula E in July.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionise industries and transform the way businesses operate," said Matt Frank, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at Ancoris. "We have been at the forefront of this revolution, and that's why we outperform most companies of our size, and bigger, in our ability to deliver real business value to our customers."

ISG's Provider Lens report highlights Ancoris' strengths, including its comprehensive approach to making AI actionable through rapid prototyping, industry expertise, and commitment to customer success. Ancoris' solutions have been successfully deployed across various industries, helping businesses automate tasks, improve efficiency, and gain valuable insights from data.

Download the full report here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118639566/en

About Ancoris

Ancoris is a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, headquartered in the UK, on a mission to become the most innovative Google Cloud partner in the ecosystem. Ancoris leverages its strong problem-solving skills and continuous improvement approach to help customers become AI Native and stay ahead of their competition. Ancoris has extensive experience in Google Cloud technologies helping enterprises integrate AI-native solutions into their business through expertise in Data & AI, Application and Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace, and Maps. Ancoris was recognised as a Leader for Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning in the ISG Provider Lens for Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem in 2024, and a Rising Star in 2022 and 2023. Ancoris was awarded Google Cloud's 2024 EMEA Public Sector Partner of the Year award. Ancoris employs the best in the business and was named in the Top 10 Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2023, and a Top Place to Work in 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099949/5035743/Ancoris_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ancoris-named-a-product-challenger-for-generative-ai-by-isg-in-two-quadrants-302309875.html

