Zobility Named Michigan Top Workplaces 2024 by Detroit Free Press

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Zobility, an RGBSI brand and a leader in talent management solutions, proudly announces its recognition on Michigan Top Workplaces 2024 by Detroit Free Press. This prestigious award, based entirely on employee feedback, celebrates Zobility's dynamic work culture, which places people at the heart of its mission. It underscores Zobility's reputation as an employer of choice in Michigan, recognized for its forward-thinking innovation and commitment to its employees.

Top Workplaces is the nation's most credible employer recognition program, honoring companies that put their people at the center of their business strategy. Only 198 organizations were named to the Michigan Top Workplaces list for 2024, making this recognition even more distinguished.

Receiving the Michigan Top Workplaces recognition shows our commitment to creating a supportive and forward-thinking work culture. At Zobility, we are more than just a workplace-we are a community where each person's growth adds to our shared success. When people feel valued and supported, they achieve more. This award reflects our dedication to putting people first and creating meaningful outcomes for both our employees and clients. - Sheenoo Sekhon, VP of HR, Zobility

Building on RGBSI's legacy of excellence, which earned this award in 2016, Zobility has grown as a distinct part of the organization, committed to delivering consistent high standards in talent management solutions across engineering, IT, and manufacturing sectors. Furthermore, Zobility strives to provide organizations with access to top technical talent, while promoting career growth and implementing strategies that address the unique needs of today's global markets.

The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of employee engagement technology. The survey captures the most authentic insights into employee satisfaction and engagement, measuring several key elements of workplace culture, including how employees feel respected, supported, and empowered to grow and execute their roles.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "In today's market, it's more important than ever for leaders to listen to their employees and give them a voice. Top Workplaces achieve this and reap the rewards of an engaged, motivated workforce."

Zobility extends its sincere gratitude to all its employees for their contributions, which have made the brand a great place to work and grow within the RGBSI family. Zobility looks forward to continuing this shared journey of success as a Top Workplace.

About Zobility

Zobility, an RGBSI brand, offers innovative talent management solutions that focus on engineering, IT, computer systems, and manufacturing sectors. By mobilizing career growth opportunities for employees and delivering strategic workforce solutions for companies, Zobility ensures that organizations have access to top talent with the right skills from anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.zobility.com or view Zobility's Top Workplaces Profile.

