Dispatch Launches New In-House Driver Onboarding Platform

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Dispatch, a leader in last-mile delivery technology, announces the launch of a new, internally developed driver onboarding system designed to streamline the application process, reduce costs, and provide a better experience for drivers.



Previously, Dispatch utilized an external tool to manage its independent contractor driver onboarding. However, rising costs, limited customization options, and fragmented data ?ow across multiple platforms prompted Dispatch to develop a solution to bring data management under one roof. By building an in-house onboarding system, Dispatch is taking control of the process, simplifying the experience, and helping applicants qualify and get on the road faster. This provides greater transparency for potential drivers and helps Dispatch adapt quickly to changing customer needs in targeted markets.

"Our new driver onboarding process greatly reduces inef?ciencies and data silos that came with our third-party platform. By creating an in-house solution, we not only reduce costs but also ensure data consistency," said Maria Vornovitsky, Dispatch Vice President of Marketplace Operations. "More importantly, this transition allows us to better serve drivers, keeping them updated on requirements and reducing unnecessary steps in their onboarding experience."

The in-house system addresses three main areas for Dispatch: cost savings, data integrity, and user experience. The platform brings all driver information into a single, centralized source of truth, eliminating the fragmented data stored across systems. This improved data ?ow helps Dispatch manage key compliance information-such as driver insurance and license renewals-in real-time. Additionally, the new system will incorporate customizations that enable automated noti?cations to drivers, reducing the manual workload for internal Dispatch teams and expediting the onboarding process.

The new onboarding system offers greater transparency on quali?cation criteria for driver applicants, including expectations regarding background checks, vehicle requirements, and market needs. This helps drivers determine their eligibility at the start of the application process.

The new in-house onboarding system is another milestone in Dispatch's commitment to operational excellence and a best-in-class driver experience.

