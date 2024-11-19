WoundZoom Announces Launch of the WoundZoom LIGHT Mobile Application for Post Acute Care

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / WoundZoom is thrilled to introduce WoundZoom LIGHT, a HIPAA-compliant point-of-care mobile application designed specifically for post-acute wound care clinicians. WoundZoom LIGHT provides an intuitive interface enabling automated documentation, patient workflow management, and advanced measurement imaging in online or offline care settings.

"We are excited about the introduction of WoundZoom LIGHT," said Mark Lacerte, President of WoundZoom. "This new solution offers clinicians in rural or underserved markets access to advanced wound care technology. WoundZoom LIGHT creates a seamless transition from stand-alone cameras and paper forms, saving on average 10 minutes per patient. It is a great addition to our portfolio of solutions, including patient healing trends and summaries that are available on demand to sync with the provider's EHR, standardizing processes."

Providers that use WoundZoom LIGHT over traditional care methods can deliver a high quality of care and recognize a boost in clinical productivity. The intelligently designed encounter summaries help care teams in meeting the expectations of payers and auditors.

WoundZoom is a leader in healthcare technology, known for its commitment to innovation in wound care management. With a history of delivering innovative solutions, WoundZoom continuously strives to enhance patient care through effective, user-friendly tools. The launch of WoundZoom LIGHT reaffirms the company's mission to support and empower medical professionals in modernizing the practice of wound care.

For more information, visit our website at woundzoom.com, or request a demo at woundzoom.com/demo.

Conrad Klotz

Senior Director of Marketing

WoundZoom Inc.

cklotz@perceptivesol.com

