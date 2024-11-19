Touchcast Reimagines Learning and Development With Mentor, an AI-Powered Learning Platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Today at Microsoft Ignite, Touchcast unveiled Mentor, a groundbreaking platform that transforms how knowledge is captured, shared, and practiced across organizations. Despite investing millions in technology, organizations still struggle with fragmented learning experiences, static courses that expire quickly, and critical expertise trapped in individual minds. Mentor solves this fundamental challenge by turning anyone's expertise into an always-available digital mentor.

"Touchcast Mentor is revolutionizing our approach to employee training and knowledge transfer," said Allison Horn, Talent Transformation Lead at Accenture. "It's like having our smartest people available to mentor anyone 24/7."

Built on Microsoft Azure's enterprise-grade infrastructure, Mentor represents the next evolution in AI-powered learning. The platform leverages Azure OpenAI and Microsoft's global data center network to deliver secure, scalable, and sophisticated learning experiences to organizations worldwide.

"Touchcast Mentor is a complete AI L&D department at a click of a button. For decades, organizations have dreamed of a world where their best people's expertise is always available and every success automatically spreads across the enterprise," said Edo Segal, founder and CEO of Touchcast. "Today, that dream became a reality. What used to require large budgets and take weeks or even months to produce can now be created in minutes, making it possible for every expert to become a teacher."

Mentor reimagines the entire learning experience. Traditional learning management systems require extensive resources, specialized instructional design skills, and months of development time-barriers that keep most expertise locked away. Even when courses are created, they quickly become outdated and can't provide the personalized attention each learner needs. Mentor breaks through these limitations, enabling anyone to create engaging courses in minutes. The platform creates personalized learning experiences that adapt to each learner. Through its integrated simulation capabilities, learners can practice what they've learned through natural conversations with their AI mentor, receiving real-time feedback and guidance.

"At Imperial Business School, we are transforming the learning experience with AI-powered digital twins of our professors," said Monica Arés, Executive Director of the Imperial IDEA Lab. "Students engage in dynamic discussions with their avatar instructors through a multimodal system that seamlessly integrates guidance, relevant slides, and video segments to enhance their learning. Compared to text-based chatbots, students preferred Touchcast Mentor for delivering a more human-centric experience and personalized support. This isn't just another AI tool-it's a learning companion that adapts and evolves with each student."

Groundbreaking Features:

Transform any PowerPoint into an interactive course in 60 seconds

Create digital mentors that provide personalized guidance adapted to each learner

Practice learnings through natural conversations with AI personas

Access expertise across languages and time zones

Monitor progress with real-time analytics

Impact:

90% reduction in course creation time

24/7 global access to expertise

No additional cost per course

Real-time knowledge updates

Touchcast Mentor is available starting today through https://touchcast.com/mentor and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Organizations can sign up for a free trial or contact sales for enterprise pricing.

