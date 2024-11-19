Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duality Technologies Announces Formation of Public Sector Advisory Board to Advance AI Safety and Secure Data Collaboration

Finanznachrichten News

Leading Experts in Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Digital Policy Join Forces to Support Duality's Mission

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / At Duality Technologies, our mission is to enable secure collaboration on sensitive data. As a pioneer in privacy-preserving technologies for secure data collaboration, Duality provides a groundbreaking platform for secure collaboration in AI, data science, and analytics. In today's data-driven world, the public sector, like other industries, is required to leverage sensitive data for AI and analytics while upholding strict privacy and data protection standards. Crucially, Duality is the only company that provides post-quantum cryptographic assurances, at the highest possible standards, ensuring that data is protected throughout the entire collaboration process, and adhering to all relevant regulations.

In alignment with this mission, we are proud to announce the formation of our Public Sector Advisory Board. This esteemed group of experts will provide strategic guidance as Duality expands its services to public sector customers.

Duality is actively engaged with several departments within the U.S. and U.K. public sectors, enabling data sovereignty and secure data collaboration while ensuring the protection of sensitive information and mission-critical operations. Built on deep expertise in Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs), AI safety, and a proven track record with major DARPA programs, Duality's platform uniquely combines AI/ML with advanced cryptographic methods in a production-grade, easily deployable, highly secure platform. Duality's platform facilitates cross-border collaborations between organizations in both private and public sectors, allowing each to protect its sensitive assets. These breakthrough capabilities address the critical needs of Five Eyes (FVEY), NATO members and the governments of other allied and partner nations to collaborate securely.

The inaugural members of the Public Sector Advisory Board are:

- Sir Alexander Younger, KCMG: Former Director of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Sir Alexander brings decades of experience in international security and intelligence operations.

- GeneralSir Chris Deverell, KCB, MBE: As a former Commander of the UK's Joint Forces Command and member of the UK Chiefs of Staff Committee, Sir Chris offers deep expertise in defense strategy and military operations.

- Mr. Matthew Gould, CMG, MBE: Former CEO of NHSX and the UK Government's first Director General for Digital and Media Policy, Mr. Gould provides valuable insights into digital transformation and public sector innovation.

- Dr. John Zangardi: With a background as the former Department of Homeland Security Chief Information Officer (CIO), Department of Defense Acting Chief Information Officer, and Department of Navy Chief Information Officer, and other senior executive positions in acquisition, operations, and resourcing, Dr. Zangardi brings extensive knowledge in cybersecurity and information technology management.

They will be joined by the current esteemed public sector advisors of the company:

- Admiral (Ret.) Mike Rogers: The former Director of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Adm. Rogers adds unparalleled expertise in cybersecurity and intelligence.

- Mr. Daniel Weitzner: A founding director of the MIT Internet Policy Research Initiative, 3Com Founders Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab and former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Internet Policy. Mr. Weitzner is renowned for his work in internet policy and privacy.

Advancing Secure AI and Data Collaboration

The formation of the Public Sector Advisory Board underscores Duality Technologies' commitment to delivering secure collaborative AI.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to our Public Sector Advisory Board," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO and Co-founder of Duality Technologies. "Their deep experience and commitment to public service, in intelligence, cybersecurity, healthcare, and digital policy is a strong vote of confidence in Duality's mission to support public sector organizations as they embrace AI and data collaboration. We share the vision that governments must embrace AI to enhance their services and protect their citizens, but they must do so responsibly and securely. Together, we will unlock the potential of secure AI to safeguard citizens, defend national interests, and drive societal progress."

About Duality Technologies

Duality Technologies is at the forefront of Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs), enabling organizations to collaborate on sensitive data while preserving privacy and regulatory compliance. By uniquely combining advanced cryptographic and confidential computing techniques with AI and machine learning, Duality provides solutions that allow data to be analyzed and shared securely without exposing the underlying sensitive information.

---

For more information, please contact:

Derek Wood
Sr Dir, Product Marketing & Marketing
Duality Technologies
info@dualitytech.com

SOURCE: Duality Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
