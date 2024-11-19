Browsi's AI-Optimized Inventory Classified as 100% Premium, Officially Positioning Browsi as a World Leader in the Intersection of AI and Page Experiences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Leading AI-driven SaaS company Browsi LTD (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) confirmed that 100% of their inventory has been classified as premium by Jounce Media, a recognized leader in programmatic supply chain management.

This validates Browsi's commitment to excellence by aligning with Jounce's rigorous standards for inventory categorization and quality. Indeed, following a comprehensive audit, 100% of Browsi's inventory was classified as premium by Jounce Media.

This validation underscores Browsi's commitment to providing premium, high-performing page experiences for its clients through the strategic use of artificial intelligence.

Browsi's technology focuses on maximizing viewability and attention metrics by only activating ad placements with a high likelihood of success. By leveraging real-time data and machine learning, Browsi ensures that its clients' page experiences are filled with premium inventory, delivering superior visibility and engagement.

Browsi's AI technology ensures that ad placements are opened only in optimal environments, ensuring high viewability and engagement. This approach maximizes the value for the entire ecosystem and enhances overall inventory quality.

"We are thrilled to confirm our inventory as 100% premium," said Asaf Shamly, Co-Founder, CEO of Browsi. "This ensures and validates that Browsi's clients receive high-quality page experiences that consistently performs well, and aligns with industry standards for premium supply paths."

About Browsi

Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers publishers and content creators to gain control of their digital real estate. Browsi's AI platform seamlessly analyzes real-time behavioral data to create personalized page experiences, improving user experience and increasing revenue. The company is trusted by premium publishers such as CNN, Altice, Kobe Shimbun, WebMD, TMZ and more. Browsi's technology is available to publishers worldwide sold directly or via authorized partners and resellers like Fluct, Flux, Magnite, Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace and more.

