Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Browsi's AI-Optimized Inventory Classified as 100% Premium, Officially Positioning Browsi as a World Leader in the Intersection of AI and Page Experiences

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Leading AI-driven SaaS company Browsi LTD (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) confirmed that 100% of their inventory has been classified as premium by Jounce Media, a recognized leader in programmatic supply chain management.

Browsi

Browsi
Browsi Logo

This validates Browsi's commitment to excellence by aligning with Jounce's rigorous standards for inventory categorization and quality. Indeed, following a comprehensive audit, 100% of Browsi's inventory was classified as premium by Jounce Media.

This validation underscores Browsi's commitment to providing premium, high-performing page experiences for its clients through the strategic use of artificial intelligence.

Browsi's technology focuses on maximizing viewability and attention metrics by only activating ad placements with a high likelihood of success. By leveraging real-time data and machine learning, Browsi ensures that its clients' page experiences are filled with premium inventory, delivering superior visibility and engagement.

Browsi's AI technology ensures that ad placements are opened only in optimal environments, ensuring high viewability and engagement. This approach maximizes the value for the entire ecosystem and enhances overall inventory quality.

"We are thrilled to confirm our inventory as 100% premium," said Asaf Shamly, Co-Founder, CEO of Browsi. "This ensures and validates that Browsi's clients receive high-quality page experiences that consistently performs well, and aligns with industry standards for premium supply paths."

About Browsi
Browsi is a leading AI-driven SaaS company that empowers publishers and content creators to gain control of their digital real estate. Browsi's AI platform seamlessly analyzes real-time behavioral data to create personalized page experiences, improving user experience and increasing revenue. The company is trusted by premium publishers such as CNN, Altice, Kobe Shimbun, WebMD, TMZ and more. Browsi's technology is available to publishers worldwide sold directly or via authorized partners and resellers like Fluct, Flux, Magnite, Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace and more.

Contact Information

Liora Babo
VP Marketing
marketing@browsi.com
+972 547 304 757

SOURCE: Browsi

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.