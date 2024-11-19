DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Launches New Observability Suite to Provide Deep Application Insights at an Accessible Price

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / DuploCloud, the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, today announced the launch of the DuploCloud Advanced Observability Suite (AOS), a cutting-edge solution designed to deliver comprehensive application insights without the steep, unpredictable costs typically associated with observability tools. DuploCloud has been delivering their self-hosted all-in-one DevSecOps automation and orchestration platform to hundreds of customers, and adding AOS is a natural extension.

Most observability tools on the market today are SaaS-based and priced according to data ingestion volume, often leading to costs that surpass what customers pay for the cloud services themselves. This pricing structure makes it challenging for many organizations to justify the return on investment, even at a modest scale. Unlike these models, DuploCloud's AOS gives customers full control over infrastructure cost via fine tuning the lower layers like cold storage, availability zones, deployment footprint and so on.

The solution is completely set up and customized during onboarding and includes a wide array of integrations that empower developers to optimize application performance, ensure security, and derive meaningful insights from vast amounts of data.

DuploCloud AOS Capabilities:

Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Actionable telemetry to help developers focus on areas with the greatest impact. Identify bottlenecks, trace flaws, and ensure smooth application performance, keeping services aligned with key SLAs.

Custom Metrics Collection : Define custom metrics based on your environment's application and infrastructure. These metrics make creating relevant KPIs and SLAs easier, mapping directly to timely business decisions.

Advanced Troubleshooting with Traces and Logs: Correlating traces and logs across distributed systems drives the identification of root causes of errors and substandard performance. This unified approach enables tagging and tracing significant events or anomalies that might go unnoticed in traditional logging systems.

End-to-End Observability: As AOS integrates traces, metrics, and logs, you gain comprehensive observability across the entire application stack, from front-end services to back-end databases allowing you to monitor full-stack performance and uncover system-wide issues.

Real-Time Alerting and Automated Responses : Your metrics and data can be used by DuploCloud or other tools to automatically trigger responses to threshold breaches, anomalies, or downtimes, empowering you to take proactive action.

Custom Dashboards: Easily create on-demand dashboards focused on specific pain points and meaningful metrics. Examples include Service Health, Request Tracing, App Performance, User Experience, Infrastructure, and System Health, all with numerous visualization options.

"Observability solutions have been available in the open source community for many years, but the key drawback has been the ability to manage the complex stack with in-house resources," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "While SaaS-based observability solutions solved that problem, the pricing model is prohibitive. With the advent of Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry, the management problem of a self-hosted stack can be solved efficiently without paying the 'SaaS Tax.'"

"At Learn To Win, we serve a diverse set of customers, including the Department of Defense and leading Commercial companies. The DuploCloud Advanced Observability Suite has been instrumental in helping us maintain the stringent security and compliance requirements of these highly regulated industries," said Darma Muthiayen, CTO of Learn To Win. "The suite's deep application insights, combined with its robust security features, give us the visibility and control we need to ensure the integrity of our platform. It's a scalable, cost-effective solution that aligns perfectly with our operational needs."

Many organizations deploying cloud-native applications face challenges in balancing speed, scale, and security, often requiring DevOps and security engineers to create custom infrastructure solutions. DuploCloud simplifies this process by providing a platform that automates infrastructure management, security, and compliance out of the box, empowering developers to focus on building applications without worrying about operational complexities.

"With DuploCloud's Advanced Observability Suite, our team has been able to streamline operations and troubleshoot issues faster than ever before," said Brad Fino, Senior Director of TechOps at Shasta Cloud. "The platform's comprehensive insights and user-friendly customization options allow us to be proactive in managing our application performance and reliability across our cloud infrastructure."

With DuploCloud's always-on expert support and no-code/low-code automation, organizations can accelerate time-to-market, reduce costs, and ensure their infrastructure adheres to key compliance standards, such as SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, and others. Whether running on Kubernetes across multiple cloud providers or integrating with third-party tools, DuploCloud's platform enables seamless operation with maximum flexibility.

DuploCloud's Advanced Observability Suite is available today as an add-on to the company's DevOps Automation Platform. To explore DuploCloud's Advanced Observability Suite and its capabilities, visit https://duplocloud.com/platform/advanced-observability-suite

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com.

