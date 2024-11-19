HYMAN Cannabis and Golf Legend John Daly Tee Off With New Product Line Hitting Michigan This November

HYMAN Cannabis Partners with Golf Icon John Daly to Launch 'Fairway Runtz' Collection - A Bold, Premium Line Celebrating Daly's Legendary Style and Michigan's Cannabis Culture.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / This November, Michigan's premier cannabis brand, HYMAN Cannabis, teams up with legendary golfer and cultural icon John Daly for an exclusive new product line. Known for his fearless style and powerful presence on and off the green, Daly brings his bold personality to the Michigan cannabis scene with this highly anticipated collaboration, debuting five custom-crafted products under the strain "Fairway Runtz." Get ready to experience the legend in a whole new way.

John Daly Collection

The image features the full lineup of the HYMAN x John Daly 'Fairway Runtz' collection. Displayed prominently are all premium products: Single Sourced Hash Rosin Eclairs, Stylus Disposables, Gummies, Hash Rosin, and Pre-Packed Eighths

Following the successful launch party hosted by HYMAN and John Daly himself back in August, anticipation for this collection has been at an all-time high. The John Daly Collection with HYMAN Cannabis is designed to bring a taste of Daly's storied career and audacious personality to cannabis enthusiasts across Michigan. Whether you're a fan of Daly's famous drives, his uncompromising approach, or simply looking for a premium cannabis experience, this line is set to become a new Michigan favorite.

The Fairway Runtz strain is the foundation of this collection, capturing a unique profile that's both bold and smooth, much like Daly himself. The strain will be available in five high-end, meticulously crafted products: Single Sourced Hash Rosin Eclairs, Stylus Disposables, Gummies, Hash Rosin, and Pre-Packed 8ths. Each product is created to offer an elevated cannabis experience, with premium quality that is true to HYMAN's standards and infused with Daly's signature touch.

HYMAN Cannabis is a Michigan-born, premium cannabis brand committed to crafting top-quality products that resonate with our customers' unique experiences. With a reputation for integrity, innovation, and excellence, HYMAN consistently delivers products that highlight Michigan's dynamic cannabis scene.

John Daly's career has captivated sports fans and culture enthusiasts alike. Known for his long drives, colorful personality, and unpredictable play, Daly has remained an unforgettable figure in golf. His unorthodox style and approach have made him an icon for anyone who embraces their individuality. Through this collaboration, HYMAN Cannabis celebrates Daly's legacy and invites Michigan consumers to embrace a bit of Daly's fearless energy.

This exclusive drop is more than just a product launch - it's an opportunity for Michigan to experience the personality and flair of one of golf's most unforgettable stars. This collection is an invitation to join the journey and bring Daly's untamed energy into the Michigan Market

The HYMAN, John Daly Collection will be available at select Michigan dispensaries this November.

For more information on HYMAN Cannabis and the John Daly collection, please visit hymanlife.com or follow us on social media at @hyman.life @hyman_life

For press inquiries, please contact: Emma Najor enajor@medfarms.com

Contact Information

Emma Najor

Marketing Director

enajor@medfarms.com

480-440-0321

SOURCE: HYMAN

