Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
Valimail Announces Joint Webinar with DigiCert: "Stand Out in the Inbox with BIMI: The Inside Scoop on CMCs, VMCs, and More"

Learn how BIMI can boost engagement and brand visibility to give companies a competitive edge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Valimail, the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, and DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced a joint webinar that will provide a comprehensive guide to BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification). The webinar, titled "Stand Out in the Inbox with BIMI: The Inside Scoop on CMCs, VMCs, and More," will be held on December 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM MT.

This informative discussion will explore the benefits of BIMI, how to implement it effectively, and the latest developments in the email authentication landscape. IT Managers, Deliverability Managers and Email Marketers will all benefit from attending as they will learn how to fast-track BIMI implementation using Valimail Amplify and gain valuable insights from a DigiCert expert on the certification process for obtaining a CMC (Common Mark Certificate) or VMC (Verified Mark Certificate). By the end of the webinar, attendees will gain an understanding of how to reach DMARC enforcement and why it's important to email marketing campaigns.

"BIMI is a powerful tool for businesses to enhance their brand presence and email security," said Al Iverson, Industry Research and Community Engagement Lead, Valimail. "This webinar will provide attendees with the knowledge and resources they need to successfully implement BIMI and stand out in the inbox."

The webinar will cover the following topics:

  • What is BIMI and how does it work?

  • Benefits of BIMI for businesses and email marketers

  • Overview of supporting mailbox providers and market breakdown

  • BIMI growth trends and key performance indicators (KPIs)

  • Steps to implement BIMI using Valimail Amplify

  • Understanding VMCs and CMCs, including differences and adoption trends

  • Q&A session with industry experts

Speakers at the webinar include:

  • Al Iverson, Industry Research and Community Engagement Lead at Valimail

  • Mica Taboada, Product Manager at Valimail

  • Dean Coclin, Senior Director of Business Development at DigiCert

Register here to attend the "Stand Out in the Inbox with BIMI: The Inside Scoop on CMCs, VMCs, and More," webinar with Valimail and DigiCert.

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 64,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndcators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of?digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their?footprint in the digital world?is secure. DigiCert®?ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world.?For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Valimail
valimail@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Valimail



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
