Sturgill 'Johnny Blue Skies' Simpson's Final 'Why Not' Tour Shows to Stream Live Exclusively on nugs.net

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Fans of Sturgill Simpson, performing under the moniker Johnny Blue Skies, can celebrate the electrifying finale of his 2024 "Why Not" Tour with exclusive livestreams of his Nov. 23 and 24 performances at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Available only on nugs.net, the live-video broadcasts will bring these sold-out shows to audiences worldwide, offering a chance to experience Simpson's groundbreaking artistry from the comfort of home.

Sturgill 'Johnny Blue Skies' Simpson's Final 'Why Not' Tour Shows to Stream Live Exclusively on nugs

Nov. 23 & 24 at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Watch Live or On Demand

Subscribers to nugs.net will have the option to watch the livestreams as they happen or access these highly anticipated performances on demand. The concerts will be captured by the Emmy-winning production company 7 Cinematics and broadcast live in 4K UHD. In addition, high-fidelity audio recordings from the "Why Not" Tour are available for streaming and download exclusively through nugs.net, allowing fans to relive the magic of the tour's best moments or catch up on shows they missed.

The "Why Not" Tour, Simpson's first major tour in over four years, has been lauded as a transformative moment in the Grammy-winning artist's career. Featuring songs from his critically acclaimed album Passage Du Desir and a reimagined catalog of fan favorites, the tour highlights Simpson's creative reinvention as Johnny Blue Skies.

Brad Serling, founder and CEO of nugs.net, shared his excitement for the livestreams. "From Sturgill's debut livestream with us during the pandemic to these final shows of the 'Why Not' Tour, it's been a privilege to partner with an artist of his caliber. These livestreams are the perfect way to celebrate the conclusion of an extraordinary tour, offering fans a front-row experience from anywhere in the world."

In-person tickets for the Boston shows are sold out, but fans can still join the celebration by subscribing to nugs.net. New users to nugs can subscribe for $14.99 to get instant access to both shows plus nugs' complete streaming catalogs of artist-official audio and videos.

About Sturgill Simpson

Respected, beloved and fiercely independent, Sturgill Simpson made his highly anticipated return to music this year with the release of the full-length album Passage Du Desir under a new name: Johnny Blue Skies. The eight-song album was produced by Johnny Blue Skies and David Ferguson and recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and Abbey Road Studios in London, England.

Released to overwhelming acclaim, GQ calls the album "an instant classic," while Pitchfork named it "Best New Music," proclaiming, "expertly balances cosmic and outlaw country and reintroduces himself as the premier Nashville outsider." Additionally, Rolling Stone declares, "a brilliant exploration of metamodern heartache," and Paste asserts, "the album's only imperfection is that it ends."

Since his debut, Simpson has released five full-length studio albums - 2013's High Top Mountain, 2014's Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, 2016's A Sailor's Guide to Earth, 2019's Sound & Fury and 2021's The Ballad of Dood and Juanita - along with the 2020 projects Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Throughout his singular career, Simpson has relentlessly pushed against expectations, earning widespread acclaim and countless accolades, including a Grammy Award in 2017 for Best Country Album and six Grammy nominations across four genres: country, rock, bluegrass and Americana.

