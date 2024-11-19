ASUS Computer International: ASUS Presents All-New Storage-Server Solutions to Unleash AI Potential at SC24

Partnering With Intel and AMD to Showcase Complete Server Offerings

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / ASUS today announced its groundbreaking next-generation infrastructure solutions at SC24, featuring a comprehensive lineup powered by AMD and Intel®, as well as liquid-cooling solutions designed to accelerate the future of AI. By continuously pushing the limits of innovation, ASUS simplifies the complexities of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) through adaptive server solutions paired with expert cooling and software-development services, tailored for the exascale era and beyond. As a total-solution provider with a distinguished history in pioneering AI supercomputing, ASUS is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers.





Comprehensive Lineup for AI and HPC Success

To fuel enterprise digital transformation through HPC and AI-driven architecture, ASUS provides a full lineup of server systems that are powered by AMD and Intel. Startups, research institutions, large enterprises or government organizations all could find the adaptive solutions to unlock value and accelerate business agility from the big data.

For generative AI applications, ASUS presents ESC A8A-E12U featuring AMD EPYC 9005 processors and Instinct MI325X accelerators, and ESC I8-E11 supporting Intel Gaudi® 3 accelerators. These systems are designed to offer scalable performance for a diverse array of AI workloads and applications. Engineered for HPC applications, ASUS RS920Q-E12 and RS720Q-E12 leverage Intel Xeon® 6 processors to provide the density and performance needed to elevate HPC workloads.

Responding to the surging demand of AI training and inference, ASUS ESC I8-E11, powered by 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, accommodates eight Intel Gaudi 3 AI OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) mezzanine cards, and integrates 24 industry-standard RoCE 200GbE RDMA NICs on every Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator.

Unleash Data Potential With ASUS Storage Servers

Amid the rapid expansion of AI, HPC and storage needs, traditional storage architectures struggle to keep pace, often limited by fixed interfaces and inability to expand in real-time. In collaboration with Weka and other storage partners, ASUS transcends traditional hardware limitations with a phased approach and software-defined architecture, delivering a unified storage system with adaptable performance and scalable capacity for evolving needs. Software-defined storage (SDS) solutions offer unparalleled flexibility, encompassing file, object and block storage, along with all-flash, tiering and backup capabilities to address a wide range of storage requirements

The latest ASUS RS501A-E12-RS12U, for example, is designed to excel in the demanding world of AI computing - no matter for computing or as an SDS storage solution. It offers the speed, efficiency, and scalability needed to support the most demanding AI workloads, making it a valuable asset for any organization investing in AI. ASUS AI/HPC storage solutions provide flexible deployment and scalable performance and capacity to meet evolving customer needs.

ASUS relentlessly drives value for customers, shaping a remarkable AI future and paving the way for next-generation infrastructure solutions. Our rigorous approach ensures that ASUS AI infrastructure solutions offer scalable adaptability, seamlessly aligning with evolving AI requirements and future-proofing infrastructure for long-term success.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS infrastructure solutions are available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Notes to Editors

ASUS Server Website: https://servers.asus.com/

ASUS AI Server: https://www.asus.com/event/ai-server-solutions/

ASUS Business Website: https://www.asus.com/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: https://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

Contact Information

Brian Ngo

Senior Product Marketing Manager

brian_ngo@asus.com

SOURCE: ASUS

View the original press release on newswire.com.