Epomaker Inc: Meet the Epomaker Galaxy 100: The Full-Size Keyboard With via Programmability for Customization

The new 1800 Full-Size Mechanical Keyboard, the Epomaker Galaxy 100, offers exceptional precision and customization options, making it the perfect choice for every user.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Looking for a customizable keyboard that also delivers on feel and aesthetics? Frustrated that no keyboard on the market meets all your needs? The Galaxy series is here to cater to every layout and customization preference. Introducing Epomaker's latest flagship product: the Galaxy 100!

1800 full-size keyboard with an integrated knob

The Galaxy 100 is an 1800 full-size keyboard equipped with a convenient rotary knob. It offers a complete set of function keys and a numeric keypad, all in a compact design that saves desk space while maximizing functionality. Whether for work or gaming, this keyboard is versatile enough for any scenario. Additionally, it features a handy volume knob for quick audio adjustments, allowing users to control their sound effortlessly without interrupting their workflow or gaming experience.

Supports VIA customization

The standout feature of the Galaxy 100 is its powerful customization support. It is compatible with VIA, allowing users to personalize key functions and macros according to their preferences, which enhances typing efficiency. Additionally, users can create different profiles for various scenarios, making it easy to switch settings on the fly. This enhances both the functionality and practicality of the keyboard.

Stunning Design with South-Facing LEDs & Multiple Lighting Effects

It features a durable metal casing that ensures exceptional stability and resilience. Its premium appearance elevates the overall aesthetic, while the metal construction enhances heat dissipation, contributing to the reliable performance of its internal components. The south-facing LEDs provide an even backlighting effect, further enhanced by 19 RGB lighting options.

Exceptional Internal Components & DIY Switch Compatibility

The PC mounting plate, combined with a gasket structure, creates a balanced typing experience that delivers a soft, cushioned feel and a satisfying "thockier" sound. Moreover, the hot-swappable PCB is compatible with both 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical switches, allowing DIY enthusiasts to easily customize their keyboards with their preferred switches for a truly personalized experience.

Tri-Mode Connectivity & Long-Lasting 8000mAh Battery

The Galaxy 100 features versatile connectivity options, ensuring compatibility with both Mac and Windows systems, and supporting all wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4G connections. Plus, its impressive 8000mAh battery guarantees long-lasting performance and a reliable typing experience. These thoughtful details underscore the Galaxy 100's commitment to quality, making it an ideal choice for discerning users. The meticulous design ensures that each keystroke feels comfortable, offering not only a responsive typing experience but also acoustically pleasing feedback. With its focus on user experience, this keyboard truly stands out in performance and aesthetics.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Contact us:

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. We were inspired to create our keyboards to share with the world. Our company is heavily dedicated to our community-without their feedback and suggestions, this keyboard would not have been a reality.

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Related Files

Epomaker Galaxy 100 Press Release 2024

SOURCE: Epomaker INC

View the original press release on newswire.com.