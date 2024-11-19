Bluewater: As Season 1 Returns to Screens, 'LOST IN With DJ BBQ' Seeks Iconic Destinations for Season 2

Explore, Eat, & Experience the Extraordinary - Discover Where Your Journey Begins

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Prepare for an adventure-filled journey as Bluewater's travel series LOST IN with DJ BBQ returns this fall, bigger and better than ever! Hosted by the dynamic Christian Stevenson-aka DJ BBQ, renowned chef, and extreme sports enthusiast-this travel series is currently available for purchase on Amazon Prime, airing on local U.S. television stations, and has now launched on its first wave of streaming platforms. With a unique focus on uncovering America's hidden gems, this show is set to take audiences on an unforgettable ride through the best-kept secrets of U.S. destinations. Check the link at the end of this article to find out where you can stream LOST IN.

Each episode of LOST IN offers viewers an insider's look into local cultures, historical landmarks, and must-try food spots, capturing the spirit of each location in a way that goes far beyond typical travel shows. DJ BBQ's infectious energy combined with his passion for discovering authentic experiences makes this series a refreshing take on the American travel landscape. Whether he's tasting local specialties, adventuring through scenic routes, or jamming with local musicians, DJ BBQ immerses viewers in each destination.

Season One is set to broadcast to millions of homes across 130-plus U.S. markets. During the initial run on Destination America, LOST IN generated substantial engagement, attracting attention from tourism boards, travel enthusiasts, and influencers in each featured area. This momentum is set to continue as we expand our digital presence, ensuring that featured locations receive long-lasting visibility both on-air and online.

With Bluewater's recent expansion into Los Angeles and Philadelphia as creative hubs, the Entertainment division has been significantly boosted, providing LOST IN with greater access to top industry talent and cutting-edge production capabilities. This strategic move allows for the continued delivery of captivating, high-quality episodes that showcase America's unseen spots and local treasures, further enhancing the show's ability to resonate with audiences.

Your Next Adventure Awaits: Get Featured in Season Two

As we gear up for Season Two, LOST IN is actively seeking new cities, towns, and counties to spotlight. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local governments, chambers of commerce, and tourism boards to put their communities in the national spotlight, driving both tourism and economic growth. Destinations across the nation have the opportunity to captivate millions on TV and streaming platforms, turning their hidden gems into must-see attractions.

We're inviting interested parties to contact us to discuss sponsorship opportunities for Season Two of LOST IN. Whether you're a small town with a rich history or a bustling city with unique cuisines, we want to help tell your story. For more information on how your location can be featured in Season Two of LOST IN, please reach out to our team listed in the contact information provided.

Click Here to Learn How to Watch LOST IN Season 1

Contact Information:

Hunter Stokes

Agency Marketing Director

hstokes@bluewater.tv

(813) 944-2926

Related Files

LOST IN-Episode-Summaries

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTq3nZa3vhs

SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on newswire.com.