International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. and Zionic Beverages Inc. Sign Letter of Intent to Develop Celebrity-Endorsed Beverage Products

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) and Zionic Beverages Inc. (www.zionicbeverages.com) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on the development of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage products.

Under the terms of the LOI, International Star Inc. will work with Zionic Beverages to formulate beverage products and facilitate connections with celebrities for potential endorsement and promotion. Zionic also brings to the collaboration its established relationships with industry leaders, including 7-Eleven and Republic Brands, providing potential access to key distribution channels and strategic insights into the beverage market.

International Star Inc. has recently engaged consultants who have collaborated with renowned figures such as Mike Tyson, Tommy Chong, and Snoop Dogg. We are developing these relationships to expand our network among celebrities and beneficial licensing deals. Our newly formed relationship with Zionic is poised to support our offerings and work that can be developed among our celebrity JV's and beyond.

"We are pleased to formalize this relationship with Zionic through the LOI," said Robert Klein, CEO of International Star Inc. "Zionic's relationships with groups such as 7-Eleven and Republic Brands, combined with our proven track record of working with iconic celebrities, create an exciting foundation for success."

The companies will continue to work together in the coming months to finalize product plans and explore opportunities for market entry. The partnership aims to align product innovation with consumer trends, leveraging the reach and influence of celebrity endorsements to introduce the products to a broad audience.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC: ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

