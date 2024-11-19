Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
19.11.2024 15:19 Uhr
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Results of First General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

Artemis Alpha Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: [549300MQXY2QXEIL3756]

Results of First General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for a combination of the assets of Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the "Company" or "ATS") with Aurora Investment Trust plc by means of a scheme of reconstruction and winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"), the Board is pleased to announce that the Resolutions which were put forward at the First General Meeting held today have been approved by Shareholders.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:

www.artemisfunds.com/en/gbr/adviser/funds/explorer/artemis-alpha-trust-plc/ordinary-shares.

ResolutionVotes for (incl. discretionary)%Votes against%Total votes castVotes cast (excl. votes withheld)1Votes withheld
1. To approve the reclassification of the shares in the capital of the Company as shares with "A" rights and shares with "B" rights and to approve changes required to the Company's articles of association.15,518,47599.9114,6230.0915,533,09847.48%0
2. To approve the Scheme; further amend the Company's articles of association in order to implement the Scheme; and to instruct the Liquidators to give effect to the Scheme.15,516,36899.8916,6670.1115,533,03547.48%63

1 As a percentage of total voting rights

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights, being 32,713,152 as at 15 November 2024, being the time at which a shareholder had to be registered in the Register of Members in order to vote at the First General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

The number of Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 37,260,474. There are 4,547,322 Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement the number of voting rights in the Company are 32,713,152.

The full text of the Resolutions can be found in the notice of First General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 24 October 2024 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company's website at: www.artemisfunds.com/en/gbr/adviser/funds/explorer/artemis-alpha-trust-plc/ordinary-shares.

The Shares will be disabled for settlement in CREST from 6:00 p.m. on 19 November 2024 and trading will be suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 20 November 2024. Following the reclassification of the Shares on 28 November 2024, the Reclassified Shares will be suspended from listing at 7.30 a.m. on 29 November 2024.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.For further information please contact:
Artemis Alpha Trust plcVia Singer Capital Markets
Duncan Budge (Chair)
Singer Capital Markets+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Alaina WongJames Todd

