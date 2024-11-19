The Macomb Group Moves Cincinnati Operations to New Building

The Macomb Group is pleased to announce they are moving their operations in Cincinnati, Ohio to a new building in West Chester, Ohio. Approximately 20 miles north of downtown Cincinnati, the facility located at 9030 Port Union Road, is in a new industrial park and encompasses 104,000 square feet, more than quadrupling the existing facility to meet market demand.

"We have been evaluating the surrounding market for a couple of years to identify the right location and facility that could meet our needs and this area and building checked all our boxes," said Scott Henegar, Chief Operating Officer at The Macomb Group. The new building is located only a few miles away from the old facility which will provide convenience for customers and the opportunity to deliver our vast array of services, divisions and expertise to more of the region.

The new facility will include an inside and outside sales team, will-call customer sales counter and warehouse with ample space for indoor pipe storage served by an overhead crane and outdoor storage as well. Cincinnati Branch Manager Mike Scharfenberger said, "The whole team here in Cincinnati is excited to expand our opportunities in the area. We have worked diligently to make ourselves a household name in the region and the new branch will help ensure that we continue to grow market share." The West Chester facility will be one of seven branches serving Ohio along with Akron, Cleveland, Columbus, Lima, Toledo and Willoughby. Together, The Macomb Group's Ohio branches will total 725,000 square feet once the new facility opens. While renovations and transition of operations have already started, the facility is slated to open in January 2025.

About The Macomb Group:

The Macomb Group is a leading wholesale distributor of pipe, valves and fittings. Founded in 1977, the company now has 30 service branches and over 700 employees in 11 states including Michigan, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The Macomb Group serves a diverse mix of end markets, including automotive, food and beverage, general manufacturing, hospitals, schools, power plants, and general industry.

