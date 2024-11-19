Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Scandinavian Real Heart AB

Referring to the bulletin from Scandinavian Real Heart AB's annual general meeting, held on November 5, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 21, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: HEART Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0006256798 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 20, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0023286836 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 21, 2024