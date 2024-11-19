Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Saxlund Group AB

Referring to the bulletin from Saxlund Group AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on November 6, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:1000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 21, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: SAXG Terms: Reverse split: 1:1000 Current ISIN: SE0008966014 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 20, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0023439500 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 21, 2024