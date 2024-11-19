Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
WKN: A2ASYW | ISIN: SE0008966014 | Ticker-Symbol: 6WZ
Frankfurt
19.11.24
09:15 Uhr
0,001 Euro
+0,001
+300,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAXLUND GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAXLUND GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.11.2024 15:46 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Saxlund Group AB

Finanznachrichten News
Referring to the bulletin from Saxlund Group AB's extraordinary general
meeting, held on November 6, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:1000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Nov 21, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SAXG         
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:1000
Current ISIN:                SE0008966014     
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 20, 2024     
New ISIN code:                SE0023439500     
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Nov 21, 2024
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
