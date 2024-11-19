Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Expands Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Envy Media for Launch of "Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia"

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced an exclusive advertising partnership with "Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia," a new podcast hosted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey. This new show deepens Libsyn's exclusive partnership with Envy Media, adding to a lineup that already includes popular titles like "The Viall Files," as well as "Disrespectfully with Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan."

Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia is the latest show from Envy Media, the audio-first lifestyle media brand founded by award-winning podcast host, television personality, and best-selling author,Nick Viall. Crystal and Cynthia take fans on an unfiltered journey beyond the Housewives cameras, sharing intimate glimpses, personal stories, and reflections on memorable moments. "You may know us as housewives, but that wasn't the only thing real about our lives. The cameras are down, but we're still talking! Join us as we take you behind the scenes of our fabulous lives, crazy stories, and favorite episodes. From heartfelt moments to hilarious antics, we're here to giggle, gander, and spill the tea-all with a dash of sparkle… But just remember, it's all a Humble Brag!" New podcast episodes are released every Monday.

"We're thrilled to expand our exclusive ad collaboration with Libsyn, which allows us to bring even more unique voices to our listeners and advertising partners," said Nick Viall. "Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia is the perfect addition to our lineup at Envy Media, and we can't wait for audiences and brands to connect with this incredible new show."

With a growing network of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's full-service podcast advertising solution provides brands, agencies, and media buyers valuable access to highly sought-after podcast listeners. As the exclusive advertising partner, Libsyn Ads will empower Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia to maximize revenue through industry-leading offerings, including Host-Read and Automatic Ads, bringing the intimacy of host-read segments and the scalability of programmatic ads.

"Envy Media is leading the way with shows that fans genuinely crave, bringing fresh energy to the podcast space and even creating new listeners through their innovative approach," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Publishing at Libsyn Ads. "With Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia, Libsyn is thrilled to connect top brands with the dedicated fanbase of these iconic hosts, and we look forward to a lasting partnership in supporting their unique voice and success."

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum returns for creators. For more information or to advertise on the "Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia" podcast, please contact adsales@libsyn.com.

About Envy Media

Envy Media is a leading audio-first lifestyle media company with a focus on pop culture and relationship-themed shows, founded by podcast host, television personality, and bestselling author Nick Viall. Envy Media is best known for their weekly multi-episode podcast "The Viall Files", which recently charted at #3 in the world, has amassed over 250 million downloads, was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2020, and was voted a Top 10 Podcast of 2019 by AP. Envy Media's podcasts have been featured in The New York Times, New York Magazine's The Cut, Esquire, and Glamour. Beginning in 2024, Envy Media will be launching multiple new audio-first series, hosted by a combination of established pop culture personalities and Envy Media's homegrown talent.

About Nick Viall

Nick Viall is an LA-based award-winning podcast host, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and television personality, recently named one of Bloomberg Businessweek's 2024 Ones to Watch. He is known for his weekly multi-episode podcast The Viall Files, which is produced by Envy Media, his leading audio-first lifestyle media company with a focus on pop culture and relationship-themed shows (launched in January 2024).

The Viall Files has amassed over 250 million downloads with an average of 5 million monthly listens, continuously charts at #1 in Society & Culture and #3 Globally on Apple Podcasts, was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2020, and was voted a Top 10 Podcast of 2019 by AP. The hit series discusses relationships, pop culture, and provides unfiltered dating advice. Also produced under Nick's Envy Media is Disrespectfully, a podcast hosted by Vanderpump Rules's Katie Maloney & Dayna Kathan, and Humble Brag, hosted by 'Real Housewives' Stars Crystal Kung Minkoff & Cynthia Bailey.

Nick most notably rose to fame after starring in the 21st season of ABC's The Bachelor and participating in three prior seasons of the franchise. Nick has also appeared on FOX's Special Forces, Dancing with the Stars, and completed guest appearances on TV series such as Insecure, Teachers, Speechless, and Family Guy. Since The Bachelor, Nick has built a name for himself as a contemporary and opinionated dating advice mentor, not just through The Viall Files, but also through his weekly Instagram Stories segment, Ask Nick, where his followers ask for dating advice. Most recently, Nick teamed up with matchmaker Patti Stanger on CW's unscripted series, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker.

Nick released his first book in October 2022 - Don't Text Your Ex Happy Birthday: And Other Advice on Love, Sex, and Dating - which instantly became a USA Today Best-Seller. The book is an honest, humorous, all-encompassing dating guide for a new generation, and it has been featured in The New York Times, New York Magazine's The Cut, Esquire, and Glamour.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 70,000 shows and delivers over 2.5 billion downloads annually to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

Media Contacts:

Libsyn: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Envy Media/Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia: teamnick@align-pr.com

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com