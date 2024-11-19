Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
19.11.24
15:47 Uhr
78,10 Euro
-1,00
-1,26 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,0478,1016:04
78,0878,1016:03
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 15:50 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel Recognized as One of Canada's Top 100 Employers

Finanznachrichten News

Henkel ranks among top employers in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings announced the company was named as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2025. Henkel also distributes Sunlight® laundry detergent - a brand trusted by Canadians for over 100 years.

Celebrating its 25th year, this annual award recognizes employers across Canada that create exceptional workplace environments that include premium health, financial, and family benefits, leadership and skills development, and innovative initiatives to attract and retain talented employees.

"This recognition is a testament to our passionate team of pioneers who consistently make a positive impact for Henkel, our customers and our communities," said Robert Bertok, President, Henkel Canada. "Every day in my 36 years with the company, I come to work with pride and enthusiasm because of the creative, collaborative, and inspiring colleagues at Henkel. My heartfelt thanks to our entire team for helping to build a culture of belonging so everyone can bring their whole selves to work and achieve their full potential,"

Earning this honour reflects the company's commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels included, valued and empowered. Henkel believes in investing in programs and resources to support employees in their career development journey and to care for their health and well-being. Click?here?to read more on why Henkel was selected.

Erica Cooper
Corporate Communications Canada/USA
475-232-4973
erica.cooper@henkel.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.