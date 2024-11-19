Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Now Offers Mobile App Development Services

Brian Kayfitz Development is an app development company that offers development services for app in iOS and Android app stores.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation was founded by Flutter Freelancer, Brian Kayfitz to help companies bring their app ideas to life. While starting a career in the gaming app development, over 20 years ago, Brian has since expended into becoming a freelance android developer as well as developing apps for the App Store in native languages. Since 2017, he has been working on developing apps in a multiplatform Flutter framework, allowing him to speed up development by writing code once and publishing in both stores. He has started offering Flutter Development Services since 2020. Since then he has mentored over 100 developers, built over 25 mobile apps and his own app, Visited, has gotten over 2.35 million downloads and has an over 4.5 star rating.





Mobile App Development Services

Brian Kayfitz Development Agency





"Mobile apps enable companies to connect with users in the connivence of their mobile devices. There are now over 1 million apps in the app store in almost every category. There is nothing I love more but to launch a new app or mentor a developer who succeeds in creative a successful app. I have also seen that some companies struggle to finalize their mobile app for various reasons, so if you have an app that you wish to finalize, I am here to be of help," said Brian Kayfitz, Flutter Mentor.

To get started on your app development, or if you need help with an existing app, check out briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an mobile app development company specializing in MVP app development, mentorship and mobile app development. After its original launch in 2020, instead of expending mobile app agency into a traditional agency with project managers, designers, and offices, Brian decided to work as a mobile app freelancer so he can provide the biggest value to his clients and continue to inspire younger developers. He even helped co-author the Flutter Cookbook, to help educate developers starting out in Flutter.

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation's app development services include: Mobile app development, bug fixes, app mentorship, mobile all strategy consulting, mobile app code reviews, and feature development.

